PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26: The Centre for Teaching and Learning, Indian Institute of Management Udaipur successfully concluded a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled "Empowering Educators with AI Tools", held from January 19 to January 23, 2026, at its campus. The programme was organised as part of the Institute's ongoing commitment to strengthening academic capacity and contributing to regional development through knowledge dissemination and faculty empowerment.

The FDP brought together faculty members and academic professionals from institutions across the region, with the objective of enabling educators to effectively integrate Artificial Intelligence into teaching, learning, and research practices. By focusing on emerging digital capabilities, the programme aimed to enhance the quality of higher education and support the development of a future-ready academic ecosystem in the region.