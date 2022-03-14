Impetus Technologies Opens Offices in Pune and Hyderabad, Hiring 2500+ Employees

You would like to read
- Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. advances appraisals of its employees by 3 months
- Engagely.ai launches Voice AI Cloud to empower contact centers
- India Inc expects hiring to witness 31 per cent growth in 2022
- Moving Solutions expanded its legs to 28 states and more than 2500 cities
- Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state
New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As part of the growth strategy, Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. has announced to open its research and development centres in Pune and Hyderabad.
The company is growing fast and is expected to add more than 2,500 people across India in 2022. Impetus is targeting to hire 2000+ experienced cloud and data engineering professionals across levels and 500+ fresh engineers.
Senior Vice President, Operations and Human Empowerment, Sanjeev Agrawal, said "We are well placed to attract top talent as we have reputation as an expert in big data and cloud. In addition, people are aware of our work culture, people practices and growth we provide to their careers. Impetus is growing rapidly, and these new facilities will help us accelerate our growth further."
The company already has its offices in NOIDA, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Indore. Headquartered in Las Gatos, USA, Impetus also has its office in Canada.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor