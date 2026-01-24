PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: The Global Teachers' Olympiad (GTO) 2025, a national-level assessment initiative for educators, has successfully concluded, identifying and recognising some of the top-performing teachers from across India and international locations. The Olympiad witnessed participation from over 8,000 educators representing more than 1,000 schools across 20+ states, highlighting its growing global footprint and relevance within the teaching community.

Conducted by the International Institute for Teacher Education & Development (II-TED), the Olympiad aimed to benchmark teaching competencies and highlight excellence within the teaching profession.

The online, AI-proctored assessment evaluated participants on key dimensions, including pedagogy, communication skills, digital literacy, general aptitude, and Indian Knowledge Systems, in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Teachers from foundational to secondary levels participated in the examination.