Jigya M by Jigya patel is here for wedding couture needs

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): Jigya M, a renowned name in haute wedding couture under Jigya M, continues to win customers' trust not just in India but even abroad- from the US to Australia, from the UK to South Africa and several other countries.
The Jigya M Boutique and Jigya M Jewelry have carved out a niche in the wedding industry, shaping Jigya M as an accomplished fashion designer delivering bespoke ensembles and exclusive accessories in the market. The platform specialises in Indian bridal and groomswear, serving handloom fabric and intricate embroidery.
"At Jigya M, exclusivity and client satisfaction are the twin pillars that drive our business aspirations, leveraging best-in-class designs to suit the needs of all the brides. We fortify quality over quantity, so each ensemble crafted is meticulously detailed and curated to perfection with intricacy," said Jigya M.
The story of the brand is no less than a fairytale.
Having started with one sewing machine and one employee in 2010, the fashion boutique has grown by leaps and bounds and stands with pride as a reputed name today.
The Jigya M label serves bridal lehengas, wedding sarees and jewelry. They also customize jewelry according to specific client requirements.
During the 11 years of robust experience, the Jigya M family has grown to bring in over 80 employees under its umbrella, always serving customers happily.
There is a passionate entrepreneur behind the success of Jigya M. Jigya has justified her name as a successful young entrepreneur by making over a decade long incredible journey, during which she has contributed her best. It is her love for the work which makes her confident and outstanding the way she is.
