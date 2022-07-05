Kesar India Limited IPO Closes: Issue Over-Subscribed; Allotments on 8thJuly

You would like to read
- Mahaa News organises Mahaa Organic Awards to felicitate farmers who practise organic farming
- Yogesh Joshi, the Director of Rapid Organic meets Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, gets appreciation for his work
- Sirius Jewels launch 100 per cent cashback offer on diamond, gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritya
- Rapid Organic gets honoured as "Best direct farmer linkage award"
- Kesar India Limited Listing: A real estate brand with land reserve of 123.70 lakh sq feet
New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/SRV): The initial public offering (IPO) of Kesar India Limited, Kesar lands a zero-debt real-estate brand having a total land reserve of 123.70 lac sqft, went live on 30th June 2022 and has received a stellar response from all categories of investors.
At the close of subscription on 4th July 2022, the issue was oversubscribed by nearly 2 times, with the maximum bids a little over 2.62 times in the NII category. The allotment of shares will be done on July8, while shares will be listed on BSEon July 12th.
Based out of central India, Maharashtra, Kesar India limited, is a zero-debt real estate company building residential and commercial projects under the brand name Kesar Lands. The vision and mission of the brand are to emerge as one of India's most trusted real estate brands and contribute to the development of the new India.
"We are delighted to have received an astounding response to our IPO listing. We look forward to utilizing these funds to finance the development expenses of our existing & upcoming projects and other operational functions", said a representative from Kesar India Limited.
The ISO 9001:2008 company is a vertically integrated company that houses several businesses under its umbrella - real estate, finance, jewellery & bullion, organic farming, venture capital, media services and capital market.
To know more visit: (https://www.kesarlands.com)
This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor