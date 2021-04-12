Krishna Singh Thakur - gearing up for his next song release, the "Superstar Peg"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Back in 2013, Krishna had started his event management company and he was already organising the biggest events in the town where all the greatest stars and pop sensations were invited.

Little did he know that his successful business would gift him something more than money and that was his dream. During one of the concerts, Krishna saw the dream and not while he was sleeping but while he was awake and that dream was his inspiration and also his gateway to the pop music industry.

The love in the eyes of the crowd made him realise that this is exactly what he is looking for. This is when he decided that he will change his course and enter into the world of music. Now that Krishna looks back to 2013 when he started his business, it seems quite obvious what happened. But once, he decided to become a singer, it was all about how he would achieve his spot, his fair share of opportunities.

He has worked hard to get where he is today. His dedication to understanding music as a creative pursuit and the music industry has led him to his successful debut as a singer.

I consider myself a learner. I took a shot and I am glad that people loved it. As of now, "I am a Star Baby" has more than 3 Lakh views on YouTube and this would not have been possible without the love of the listeners. So, I give credit for my success to my audience, Zee Music, and the hard work that I have done to make the song a great success.

I think that my listeners have showered their love for me and I am very thankful to them. When I decided to start my stint as a singer, I did not think that I will achieve all of this so early. I always had confidence in myself but the audience's love has made this even more meaningful and worth celebrating.

I have many songs lined up for this year. This is the year that will prove to be career-defining for me. One song that is going to be released very soon is "Superstar Peg". I am sure that this song will be everyone's party anthem this year. I am also looking forward to experimenting with my style and planning to release as many songs as I can and then, it also depends upon the audience's demands. If they would love my work, I will be unstoppable.

