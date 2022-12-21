Lexicon MILE introduces a Certificate Course in Brand Licensing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): Lexicon MILE is ranked as one of the best B-Schools in the city.

It is at the forefront of redefining postgraduate management studies, by driving academic excellence through specially curated programs that cater to developing the all-round personality of the students.

Lexicon MILE recently organized a "Certificate Course in Brand Licensing" in Association with Licensing International for its students, making it one of the first B-Schools in India to introduce a certification course dedicated specifically to the domain of Brand Licensing.

They say, "Learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge and knowledge makes us great". At Lexicon MILE, this motto is deeply embedded in their educational philosophy. The various programs offered at the Lexicon MILE aim to prepare the students to face the competitive corporate world as Day Zero Professionals. As a part of this preparation, the institute sought to introduce the students to the vital concepts of Brand Licensing and equip them with the essential skills to leverage their learning in their professional lives. "At Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence, we strive to ensure our students evolve to become confident future-ready professionals, equipped with all the relevant skills to hit the ground running from the first day. Introducing this Certificate Course in Brand Licensing is just one of the many initiatives we continue to take to ensure our students receive every possible opportunity that will help them achieve their personal and professional goals." said, Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit & EduCrack, when sharing his thoughts on the newest addition of Brand Licensing Certificate Course at Lexicon MILE.

Nitin Kalra, Brand Licensing Consultant, BeFound - A Brand Licensing Company, an active professional with 18 years of experience in the field, led the session with course materials provided by Licensing International, New York, which is a global body of licensing professionals. The course covered topics such as brand licensing, trademarks and copyrights, new age licensing, counterfeits and piracy, and global trends in brand licensing, all supported by real-life case studies from India and abroad. Speaking about the course, Kalra, said, "As a licensing professional, one of the biggest challenges is to find talent in our business. Since there is no degree-level course in Brand Licensing, I feel it is our responsibility to create awareness and excite young professionals to join this exciting world of opportunities."

The event also hosted a panel discussion with keynote speakers such as Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit & EduCrack, Maura Regan, President, Licensing International, Nitin Kalra, Brand Licensing Consultant, Parag Saxena, Head-Licensing -F & I- strategy & creative - Reliance Retail, and Sachin Puntambekar, Vice President, Consumer Products, Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd., which provided the students with an opportunity to gain valuable insights from these talented industry leaders. In her address, Maura Regan, President, Licensing International, said, "On behalf of Licensing International, I am delighted to offer our sincere congratulations to the inaugural class on completion of the Certificate in Brand Licensing. We are proud of your accomplishment and know you will go on to enjoy much-continued success. Thank you, Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence for developing this rigorous and exciting program."

"We at Lexicon are committed to the growth and development of our students. We are constantly striving to provide varied enriching experiences as exposure to different domains adds to the holistic development of an individual. We believe in today's constantly changing environment its essential to be adaptable; the experiential learning that we provide to our students will definitely aid them in becoming more adaptable and agile. We observed that students acquired knowledge while working in corporates. We wanted to students to acquire knowledge and learn skills while in college and implement while working so that they are ready professionals on day zero. Introduction of Certificate Course in Brand Licensing is one of many such initiatives", says Pankaj Sharma, President, The Lexicon group of Institutes.

The institute also conducted an Inter Section Brand Licensing Competition for the students of PGDM. The competition, which included a presentation and Q & A rounds, saw the participation of 60 teams comprising over 300 students. For their presentation, the students were asked to select a brand and develop an expansion strategy using their learnings from the brand licensing course. It was a very informative and enriching learning experience for the participants and the audience. While all teams showcased a keen interest in the competition and put their best foot forward, 3 of the 60 participating teams gave an outstanding performance and bagged the first, second, and third positions. The winning teams were:

Winning Team - Meghna Jain, Parmeet Kaur, Md Imran and Murtaza.

1st Runner Ups- Palak Keshari, Muskaan Singh Walia, Nikita Sharma, Rajeev Ranjan and Parag Ruchake.

2nd Runner Ups-Sunisha Bachhav Suhani Marwadi, Saloni Bora, Shikha Tripathi and Suraj Behera.

When sharing her experience Meghna Jain, one of the competition winners, said, "The experience from start to finish was a really valuable and enjoyable one. It was a fantastic experience to be able to present our ideas to industry leaders like Nitin Kalra, Sachin Puntambekar, Parag Saxena. During the course of the sessions, we I got a chance to enhance my skillset with which I could explore as a professional in future like the product extension and market research. Some of my key learnings include the futuristic approach to brand licensing, exploration of tech-based topics related to META, AI & NFTs and Protection of Intellectual Property. I am grateful to Lexicon MILE for giving us this incredible opportunity which has helped me immensely in enhancing my confidence and self-belief in my abilities."

"At Lexicon MILE, we take a holistic approach to the growth and development of all our students. A key aspect of it is ensuring our students are equipped with the appropriate skillsets and knowledge which they can leverage to achieve success in the professional sphere. The Certificate Course in Brand Licensing has been designed to allow our students to tap into the vast potential that the field of Brand Licensing offers to budding professionals. It was great to witness the enthusiastic participation of the students during the sessions. They also demonstrated a fantastic understanding of their learnings by presenting out of the box ideas for brand expansion during the Inter Section Brand Licensing Competition." Dr Jitender Kumar Sharma, Director, Lexicon MILE.

As an institute that encourages its students to be future-ready, experiential learning is a crucial aspect of academics at Lexicon MILE. Hence, the students were also part of the team of event managers and coordinators who delivered a great experience to the participants, guests and audience. "By hosting this Certification Course in Brand Licensing, the institute has given me more than one amazing opportunity to hone my organizational, emotional, and leadership skills. It was a great experience being a student coordinator of the event of the Brand Licensing conclave. My future goal is to become an Entrepreneur and the Certificate Course in Brand Licensing along with the panel discussions featuring eminent industry leaders introduced me to many vital concepts of Product Branding and Brand extension in the market, along with interesting market trend insights. My learnings through this certification course and overall experience will definitely prove crucial in helping me achieve my dream." says, Tanish Lalwani, one of the student coordinators at Lexicon MILE.

Brand Licensing Certification is a unique course catering to the industry professionals of tomorrow and Lexicon MILE is already contributing to the creation of future industry leaders with their pilot batch.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)