LTI tops Everest Group's IT Services Challenger 2021 list

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has topped the list of 'IT Services Challenger 2021' in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year Awards.

LTI is also listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services. Additionally, LTI's rank in the overall PEAK Matrix for IT services improved from #16 last year to #11 this year, the highest leap registered by any player.

LTI has been categorized among the best in ITS Challenger 2021 list based on PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 undertaken across services such as - Advanced Analytics & Insights, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud-native Application Development, Internet of Things, Application and Digital Services in Life and Annuities and Capital Markets, Next-generation Application Management, Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement, Cloud Hyper scalers etc.

"At LTI, we take pride in cultivating a beginner's mind and challenging the status quo. This recognition is a true indicator of our aspiration and commitment to be the leader across a wide range of industries and services offerings. This accomplishment inspires us to continue building capabilities and investing in-line with customer expectations," said Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI.

The latest rankings acknowledge LTI's above industry performance on parameters such as - operational matrix, innovation, expansion in delivery footprint, scope of services offered and Technology / domain specific investments during the year.

"As enterprises try to accelerate their digital journeys in an uncertain world, agility often matters more than scale. Market challengers are important for enterprises because they tend to question the status quo and help drive transformational change. LTI's commitment to its customers' change agenda, and its focused investments in next generation capabilities have helped it cement the position of Challenger of the Year in our 2021 list," said Chirajeet (CJ) Sengupta, Partner, Everest Group.

Everest Group's evaluation spans 26 segments across Healthcare, Life Sciences, BFSI, Insurance, Cloud & Infrastructure, Application, Digital and Enterprise Platform Services. The Challengers list compares players with less than USD 2 billion in annual revenues.

The complete report can be downloaded at this (https://www.lntinfotech.com/news-event/lti-tops-everest-groups-it-services-challenger-list)

