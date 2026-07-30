PNN New Delhi [India], July 30: Maharishi Ayurveda, one of India's most trusted Ayurvedic healthcare brands, has opened its first flagship store at Green Park, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the company's organised retail journey. Designed as an immersive wellness destination rather than a conventional store, the centre brings together Maharishi Ayurveda's complete portfolio of Ayurvedic medicines, health supplements, personal care products, certified organic foods, and nutrition solutions under one roof, along with a wellness consultation experience that gives visitors a quick, personalised assessment of their health before they shop. At the centre, customers have access to trained wellness advisors and qualified healthcare professionals who offer personalised guidance across key health areas including immunity, diabetes management, cardiovascular wellness, digestive health, stress management, and healthy ageing. The store also houses the brand's flagship wellness formulation, Maharishi AmritKalash, alongside its wider range of Ayurvedic products.

Speaking on the launch, Ram Shrivastava, Director, Maharishi Ayurveda Products Pvt. Ltd., said, "Inspired by His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's vision of creating a disease-free society, our mission has always been to make authentic Ayurvedic healthcare accessible to every individual by combining the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with modern science and innovation. This flagship Store is a reflection of that mission. The future of healthcare lies at the intersection of trust, technology, and accessibility. In today's world, consumers can purchase almost anything online, but Ayurveda is best understood through experience. We wanted to create a destination where people can walk in, interact with experts, understand their health, discover products suited to their needs, and truly experience the science of Ayurveda before making a choice. For decades, Maharishi Ayurveda has taken authentic Ayurveda to consumers across international markets, earning trust globally, and with this flagship store, we are strengthening that same commitment closer to home, bringing preventive, holistic healthcare within reach of every Indian household."

The Green Park Store is the first of ten such stores planned under Phase 1 of the brand's retail expansion, with each envisioned as a destination for healing, education, and authentic Ayurvedic wellness. Since entering organised retail in May 2025, Maharishi Ayurveda has expanded its presence across thousands of retail outlets in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, supported by a wide distribution network. The company plans to extend into Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh in the year ahead, as part of its broader push toward nationwide retail presence in the coming years.

Rather than following a conventional retail expansion model, Maharishi Ayurveda has taken a consumer-first approach, building awareness and demand at the grassroots level through daily wellness engagement and product sampling activities across the country, led by a dedicated retail team. Among the brand's fastest-growing categories are its range of Certified Organic Ayurvedic Teas & Infusions, along with everyday wellness essentials such as Organic Jaggery Powder and Himalayan Pink Salt, which have seen strong repeat demand from consumers. Strategically located in South Delhi's premium Green Park neighbourhood, the flagship store was chosen for its health-conscious consumer base and has already begun attracting first-time visitors discovering the Maharishi Ayurveda brand.

About Maharishi Ayurveda Maharishi Ayurveda is a trusted and longest-standing Ayurvedic healthcare company, with a legacy built on decades of research and refinement of classical Ayurvedic science. Its formulations are developed by expert vaidyas and backed by clinical research and scientific studies, establishing the brand as a pioneer in bringing authentic Ayurveda into modern healthcare, even as the category has grown crowded with diluted, mass-market alternatives. Central to this legacy is Maharishi AmritKalash, the brand's flagship formulation and one of the most extensively studied Ayurvedic preparations globally, reflecting the research depth behind its wider range of medicines, supplements, personal care products, and certified organic foods.

Guided by the vision of His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Maharishi Ayurveda has built a trusted presence across India and international markets for decades, reinforcing its credibility as a science-backed name in Ayurveda, committed to making authentic wellness accessible worldwide. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)