MunchFit snacks revolutionizing snack market in India

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): An Indian company named Magnum Foods and Snacks Pvt Ltd is revolutionizing the snacks market with its millet-based snack brand 'MunchFit'. Founded by Shubhangi and Afzal, MunchFit is now a favorite snack among people in India. According to the founders of MunchFit, their snacks are healthy, crunchy, tasty, and gluten-free.

MunchFit snacks have a high nutritional value, loaded with protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals like calcium, iron, zinc, potassium, and magnesium.

"Our products are roasted with natural ingredients and contain no preservatives. MunchFit snacks are suitable for people of all age groups. We aim to give a healthy snacking experience to our customers without compromising on taste and quality," said Afzal, founder of MunchFit.

"We always believe in giving the best to our customers and never compromise on quality. Our products involve a wide range of roasted snacks exclusively made from pure millets. MunchFit snacks are the perfect choice for teatime snacking, parties, or a quick and tasty bite during the day. Our snacks offer the right blend of taste, health and quality," added Shubhangi.

Health enthusiasts are also lauding MunchFit snacks for their high nutritional value and health benefits.

"I love to have MunchFit snacks. They are tasty, nutritious, and moreover, I have the option to pick from different flavors. I love Millet, and I love MunchFit," said Manoj Sharma, a health enthusiast who hits the gymnasium twice a day.

Millet is one of the oldest cultivated grains in the world, and it is associated with several health benefits. Rich in niacin, Millet is known for controlling blood sugar levels, improving heart health, and enhancing metabolism.

