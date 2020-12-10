MX Player bags 2 wins at the Grand Final of the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2020

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/Mediawire): After its impressive wins in the National Level at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards, MX Player has now gone on to win 2 record-setting honors at the Grand Finals of the awards, being the only homegrown Indian OTT platform to win at an Asia level.
Competing with some of the biggest shows pan Asia, the brand stood out in two categories - the Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT was bagged by its Ramya Krishnan starrer Queen and the Best Music/Dance Programme was won by its larger-than-life music reality chat show - Times of Music.
"Both these web series have been extremely special projects for us, and they've been an industry first - be it Queen that was mounted at a never seen before scale for a regional series or Times of Music that was genuinely a first of its kind concept. One of the top priorities for us was to offer differentiated content that would resonate with audiences and we're very pleased to receive such an honour for our efforts, not only on an India level but Pan-Asia as well," said Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer - MX Player, commenting on the win.
"Elated that Queen has won the Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT at Singapore's Asian Academy Creative Awards, and more so because we won on the very same day that we started filming for Season 1 of the series! It' s great to be recognised alongside some of the biggest shows across all Asian countries. A big shout-out to the entire team and I am looking forward to filming season 2 soon", added Ramya Krishnan as she speaks about the win for Queen.
"The concept of Times of Music is fresh, unique, and something the audiences haven't seen before. MX Player has done a great job of constructing the show and detailing out each aspect - be it artiste pairing, the fantastic stage or finding hidden stories that have been lost over time, which made for such great conversations. This has been one of the biggest musical stages in the digital space and this award is a win well deserved for the entire team," said Vishal Dadlani, the host of Times of Music.
The Asian Academy Creative Awards are Asia-Pac's most prestigious awards for creative excellence, honoring the excellence in craft and technical discipline across multiple platforms including television, digital, mobile, streaming and any other emerging technologies.
