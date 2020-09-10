JUST IN
Neuokosh launches Koshex, a wealth-tech platform for customer's "entire financial life"

ANI Press Release 

Komal Kumar Gupta and Akash Agrawal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Koshex - a next generation wealth-platform for a customer's "entire financial life" - with focus on individual goals and affordability irrespective of the amount of wealth.

A product of Neuokosh - founded by Akash Agrawal and Komal Kumar Gupta - Koshex is designed to allow customers to create and grow wealth through hyper-personalised insights and seamless transactions. The platform lets customers track their net worth, buy mutual funds and digital gold, and invest in smart and fixed deposits. The primary goal of Koshex is to help millennial customers understand their cash flows, and make AI-assisted investment decisions that accelerate wealth creation.

"In personal finance, personalisation is a must, which happens only when you understand the customer's entire persona and intentions. Koshex uses millions of data points to provide this level of personalisation and automate risk management, which has never been available to the retail investor before. Koshex democratises access to sophisticated investment technology using the latest advances in AI to break down the barriers to wealth and open the doors to a new category of investing," said Komal Kumar Gupta, Co-founder and CTO.

Koshex is now live with 3,000 customers in public beta and more than 30,000 users on the waitlist. The core team is composed of product specialists, and Koshex's product roadmap places a heavy emphasis on customer feedback.

"Koshex is a personal finance and wealth-tech platform designed around individuals in an industry designed around financial products. We are fueling financial fitness for the AI-first world. The platform will ultimately evolve as the wealth-platform for our customers' entire financial life - with a focus on individual goals and affordability irrespective of the amount of wealth. A majority of people handling their hard-earned finances smartly can prevent or mitigate the next cyclical downturn and economy crash," says Co-founder and CEO Akash Agrawal.

By the end of 2023, Koshex aims to capture a significant portion of the ~100 million millennial investor segment, and help them automate personal finance safely and securely.

Neuokosh is a fintech company founded by Akash Agrawal and Komal Kumar Gupta, headquartered in Bangalore. Neuokosh seeks to reimagine the personal finance ecosystem with a focus on science, data, and technology for customers, fintechs, fin-product distributors, registered investment advisors (RIA's), and financial institutions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 16:00 IST

