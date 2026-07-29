VMPL New Delhi [India], July 29: In a major boost to India's emerging drone ecosystem and higher education landscape, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and AVPL International have entered into a strategic collaboration to establish 350 Advanced Skill Centres (ASCs) for Drone Technology across India over the next three years. The initiative aims to create one of the country's largest industry-integrated skilling networks, preparing thousands of students for careers in the rapidly expanding drone and advanced technology sectors. The collaboration will commence with the establishment of 75 Advanced Skill Centres in the first year across leading private universities and engineering colleges. Designed as industry-operated Centres of Excellence, these facilities will bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry requirements.

Under the partnership, NSDC will co-invest the majority of the capital required for establishing the centres, while AVPL International will be responsible for end-to-end operations, including laboratory management, curriculum delivery, faculty development, industry partnerships, internships, placements and entrepreneurship support. The initiative is closely aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes multidisciplinary education, experiential learning, vocational integration and stronger industry-academia collaboration. The Advanced Skill Centres will enable higher education institutions to integrate industry-led drone training into their academic ecosystem. Subject to applicable institutional and regulatory frameworks, students may also earn academic credits through structured skill-based learning under the National Credit Framework, making them significantly more employable while pursuing their degree programmes.

Each centre will be equipped with advanced drone laboratories and practical learning infrastructure covering drone pilot training, drone manufacturing and assembly, maintenance and repair, precision agriculture, surveying and GIS, AI-enabled drone applications, infrastructure inspection, drone data analytics and entrepreneurship. Students will also participate in live industry projects, internships, innovation challenges, hackathons and startup incubation programmes. India's drone industry is witnessing unprecedented growth across agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, defence, homeland security, mining, disaster management, healthcare, smart cities and environmental monitoring. The collaboration seeks to build a continuous pipeline of industry-ready professionals capable of supporting these high-growth sectors while contributing to India's vision of becoming a global drone technology and manufacturing hub.

The programme will also strengthen the innovation ecosystem within higher education institutions by fostering research, technology development and startup creation. Universities partnering in the initiative will benefit from world-class infrastructure, industry-designed curriculum, faculty upskilling, stronger placement opportunities and long-term engagement with one of India's fastest-growing technology industries. Shri Arun Pillai, NSDC, said, "This collaboration reflects our commitment to integrating industry-led skill development with higher education in line with the vision of NEP 2020. By establishing Advanced Skill Centres within university campuses, we aim to equip students with practical competencies that complement their academic learning and prepare them for emerging opportunities in India's technology-driven economy."

Shri N. K. Mohapatra, Group CEO, AVPL International, said, "The future of education lies in bringing industry directly into the classroom. Through this collaboration with NSDC, AVPL International will create a nationwide network of Advanced Skill Centres that will enable students to gain hands-on experience in drone technologies, innovation and entrepreneurship. Our vision is to develop globally competitive talent while supporting India's ambition to become a world leader in drone technology and advanced manufacturing." Over the next three years, the NSDC-AVPL collaboration is expected to establish 350 Advanced Skill Centres, benefiting thousands of students annually and creating a robust talent pipeline for India's rapidly growing drone industry. The initiative represents a significant milestone in transforming higher education through industry participation and building a future-ready workforce aligned with the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047, Skill India, Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

About NSDC The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), operating under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, is the principal organisation driving private sector participation in skill development and employability across the country. About AVPL International AVPL International is one of India's leading drone technology and skilling companies, working across drone manufacturing, pilot training, Centres of Excellence, research, entrepreneurship development and technology-led workforce solutions, with a vision to build a globally competitive drone ecosystem for India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)