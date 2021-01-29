Olectra-Evey Trans wins 350 EV bus order, becomes L-1 bidder for 300 buses

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Electric mobility leader and pioneer in electric bus manufacturing, Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL) and Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received the letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd for 350 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India. This order is for the supply of 350 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years.
Evey Trans will procure these 350 electric buses from Olectra Greentech, which shall be delivered over a period of seven months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period.
With these, total electric buses to be delivered by OGL against above and earlier orders are over 1250 electric buses. These 350 buses order is a part of recently announced L-1 bidder (disclosed on January 5th).
Becoming Least Quoted (L-1) Bidder
Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) and Olectra Greentech Limited (Company) have been declared as Least Quoted (L-1) bidders for 300 electric buses from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under FAME-II scheme of Government of India. The 300 buses are for the supply of the Electric Buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years (Contract Period).
Once Letter of Award is received by EVEY for 300 buses, it shall procure these Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech Limited which shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. The value of this tender is approximately Rs 570 Crores to the Company. The transactions between the Company and EVEY are to be considered as related party transactions and shall be on arm's length basis.
"We are happy to announce that, we have bagged 350 electric buses of 12 meters from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPL). OGL is already operating 150 buses in Pune and with this new order, the fleet size will be 650 Electric buses, which is highest in the country. We also feel honoured to operate eco-friendly buses in the garden city and Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore. These are the proud moments for OGL / EVEY Trans teams," said Sharat Chandra, CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor