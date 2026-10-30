NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 29: Origen Realty, a leading real estate developer in Delhi-NCR, has kick-started construction of The Oryza, its first residential project. The company has partnered with Indigo Infra projects Pvt. Ltd., a civil engineering and geotechnical construction company specialising in foundation, substructure and ground engineering works, for the execution of diaphragm wall construction. A diaphragm wall is a reinforced concrete underground structure designed to retain soil and stabilise the surrounding ground during deep excavation, particularly for basement construction. It plays a critical role in maintaining ground stability and supporting excavation, forming an essential part of the construction process for developments involving substantial below-ground structures.

Indigo's client portfolio includes prominent organisations such as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), DLF, Birla, Bharti Realty, Oberoi Realty, Max Estates Ltd., Max Hospitals, etc. reflecting its experience across infrastructure and construction projects. Located in Sector 88A, at the crown of Dwarka Expressway, The Oryza is strategically positioned within one of Gurugram's evolving residential corridors. Its connectivity to key destinations across Gurugram and the wider National Capital Region places the project within a market benefiting from ongoing infrastructure development and expanding residential interest. Commenting on the development, Varun Sharma, Managing Director, Origen Realty, said, "At Origen Realty, we believe that a development vision must be supported by tangible progress on the ground. Today's homebuyers are looking for confidence, credibility and a clear commitment to execution. Awarding the D-wall construction contract to Indigo Infra marks an important step forward for The Oryza by Origen Realty. Our focus is on advancing the project through a structured and well-planned development process, with attention to quality and execution at every stage. We believe this approach is essential to creating long-term value and building lasting trust among our customers and stakeholders."

Sharing his perspective on the collaboration, Ajit Kumar Jha, Director, Indigo Infra Projects, said, "We are excited to work with Origen Realty, a new developer partner that has built a credible presence in the market over the past few months. The team's commitment to its vision and its approach towards taking the project forward are remarkable. Having worked with established names such as DLF, Birla, Bharti Realty, Max Estates, we understand the importance of technical expertise, coordination and quality in specialised construction. We look forward to bringing this experience to The Oryza by Origen Realty and working closely with the team to execute the D-wall construction with a strong focus on quality and precision."

Ashish Tandon, Chief Business Officer, Origen Realty, said, "Awarding the D-wall construction contract to Indigo Infra marks an important step in taking The Oryza by Origen Realty forward. Each stage of development contributes to the larger vision for the project. Our priority is to maintain a clear focus on execution while ensuring that the development progresses in a planned and systematic manner. This milestone reflects our commitment to moving ahead with the project and delivering on the expectations associated with the Origen Realty name." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)