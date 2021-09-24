Perm State Medical University celebrates 105 years of its foundation, offers scholarships worth USD 1,500 to Indian students

Indian students at Perm State Medical University get the opportunity to complete their observership in leading hospital chains such as Max Healthcare

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Perm State Medical University, regarded as one of the oldest yet leading institutions of medical education in Russia celebrated 105 years of its foundation on 22nd September 2021.

To mark the occasion, Perm State Medical University is offering scholarships worth USD 1500 for the admission of Indian students. Students can avail this scholarship at the time of admission via Rus Education which is the university's exclusive partner for the admission of students from India.

The students can avail the benefits of this offer within 105 hours starting from 21st September 2021, 10:00 AM to 25th September 2021, 7:00 PM IST. Over the past few decades, the university has been gaining tremendous popularity especially among the international students seeking an affordable yet high-quality medical education abroad.

A major group of international students at Perm State Medical University comes from India. At present, there are approximately 1300+ Indian medical students who are currently enrolled at the university to pursue their MBBS in Russia. Apart from its global reputation, the many features of the university that are favoured by international students include affordable fee structure, low cost of living in the region, trained faculties, use of advanced pedagogical techniques and much more.

Established in 1916 during the Soviet era, the over a century-old university has been a witness of changing times, ideologies, educational and medical practices in Russia.The Perm State Medical University, named after the State Prize winner and academicians E.A. Wagner was established as a part of the medical faculty of the state university. The first batch consisted of 350 students. In esteemed contrast to this, today the university facilitates not only to the thousands of local students but also caters to the hundreds of international students.

During its journey of 105 years, the university has achieved several milestones in various fields including academic as well as non-academic regards. The esteemed faculty of Perm State Medical University had been awarded "The Gratitude of the President of the Russian Federation" in 2007. The campus of the university has been honoured with "Best campus" by the Moscow Mayor's Prize. The furnished hostel of the university has won the title of "Best student hostel" at a national level.

Apart from all these national recognition, Perm State Medical University has also been acknowledged globally in recent years for its outstanding performance in imparting quality medical education. The university has been ranked among the best universities in the Eurasian region, compiled by the British publication Times Higher Education in 2018, QS University Rankings 2015 and Forbes Education, Russia, in 2021.

Perm State Medical University is one of those few universities of Russia which uses robotic learning methodology for international students. Commonly referred to as Promobot Training, the university's humanoid, named Yuri, often acts as the means of learning and assessment for the students.

With a legacy of 105 years, the university is constantly upgrading its tools and techniques to suit the present-day needs with a futuristic approach. The use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc is constantly being involved in the teaching-learning methodologies.

All these attributes of the Perm State Medical University make it a popular choice for the medical students for MBBS in Russia. During these 105 years, approximately 50,000 have achieved their dream of being a doctor and another 5000 are in the process of the same.

The university has collaboration with 25+ universities across 15+ countries like Germany, Italy, USA, France, China, Canada and more. For Indian students, Perm State Medical University, as a partner of Rus Education, offers an opportunity to the students to complete their observership during their summer break in leading hospital chains such as Max Healthcare.

Perm State Medical University looks forward to expanding its reach to fulfil even more dreams in the coming years and fulfil its responsibility to provide excellence.

Indian students are requested to visit the official website of their exclusive admission partners in India - Rus Education for more information or call their student helpline number 1800-833-3338 for more details.

For more information visit: (https://www.ruseducation.in) or (https://www.psmu.in)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)