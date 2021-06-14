PieSocket brings an uproar through seamless bidirectional communication

You would like to read
- One app for seamless and contact less air travel
- Excel at written communication for admission to your dream university: Vivek Bhandari
- 42Gears partners with eSquared Communication Consulting
- TTBS 'Smartflo' to boost Enterprise Cloud Communication
- VVDN taking a big leap with its manufacturing services of electronic products for OEMs and product companies
New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/The PRTree): PieSocket, a seamless communication tool is bringing a revolution in the market through a technology that aims to alleviate the flaws of orthodox communication in applications. One of the most requested technologies, PieSocket ensures seamless bidirectional communication between the system and end-user, and among the users in a network.
Speaking about the venture, Anand Singh says, "I saw that most applications, and websites struggle to improve bidirectional communication that compels them to use other external solutions that impedes their workflow. PieSocket integrates within the application and pushes out the messages as soon as an event is triggered. This helps the professionals to effectively manage the incoming or persistent problems that require immediate resolution. PieSocket is deployed on a very large scale and manages up to 10 Billion messages per day."
There are very few instances when an idea strikes and the implementation follows immediately. Anand Singh with his two innovative ventures that are now an inseparable part of any modern application and website is always on the lookout to devise creative yet effective methods to solve existing problems. His granular approach to solving problems has led to the birth of PieSocket.
An avid technology-driven entrepreneur with a knack for the perfection of the tools that he creates, Anand Singh holds a firm grasp on managing businesses and has won many laurels over the past years, with the most notable of them being a winner and the moderator of Smart India Hackathon.
With the vision to develop new SAAS products that can alleviate the woes of modern businesses, he is constantly working on researching new ideas.
This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor