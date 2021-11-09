Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Jindal Aluminium Limited bags the Machinist Next Gen Leader 2021 Award

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Machinist Super Shopfloor Award, in its 7th edition, conferred Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Jindal Aluminium Limited, with The Machinist Next Generation Leader 2021 Award.
The honour duly recognizes Jindal Khaitan's constant contribution through innovation using best-in-class technology and most acceptable ethical business practices in the field of the downstream aluminium industry.
Jindal Khaitan successfully made his mark in the Editorial Choice Awards category for his honest endeavors in all the 11 categories dubbed as the critical measurable parameters to evaluate the performance of a manufacturing plant.
These include safety, productivity, Digital Manufacturing Innovation (Product/Process), green manufacturing, machining excellence, quality, Human Resources (HR), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Maintenance.
