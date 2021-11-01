Premisin, a coworking and workspace provider emerges as a strong player

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/SRV): The flexible workspace sector has reached a tipping point. Following many years of continuous growth, global demand for temporary offices, meeting rooms and co-working areas is set to explode.

Premisin operates from seven centres in Raipur, spread over 50,000 square feet with 800+ seats and more than 100+ clients.

The larger part of revenues come from the managed office solution since every Premisin centre, on average, has two to three anchor clients occupying 75% of the space. The company always believe that demand drives all. Premisin with its existing centres in prime locations and with growing demand has a plan to expand its centres to 4 more locations with a total area of 1,45,000 sq. ft and 2200+ seats.

Premisin is promoted by Sjain Ventures Limited, which is recently valued at 135 CR. Planning of starting a coworking space has never been easy but since it is a very attractive proposition from several aspects such as flexibility, freedom of choice and minimal investment. In the three years since its inception, Premisin has always been the leader of the change in the way people have seen and come to view the workspace. Being new in the coworking & workspace industry, it has never been a cakewalk for Premisin. For director Divya Jain, the aim of a flexible workspace is to build a strong community of entrepreneurs, freelancers and startups. Premisin, since its inception always believes in 'We work together to build a better community'.

Divya Jain, Director of Premisin, said, "Everything we do from the design or customization of our buildings to the services we provide is based on how we can create the best collaborative environment for the community. When you have people from almost every industry working together in one facility, the experience and skills you have access to is unrivalled. Our community teams focus on this aspect of our business so each member feels inspired and excited about how we can help them grow their business."

Coworking and flexible workspace is collaborative and flexible by nature and has observed many new trends and unique practices over the years. Due to aggressive competition and ever-increasing demand, several leading players have donned their brainstorming caps in order to maintain market relevance and further retain clients with value-added benefits.

Premisin believes strongly and holistically that co-working is the future of work and the team supports it in every way. Today, coworking and workspace are not only relevant for small businesses and freelancers, but also for big corporations and any team seeking more agile workspaces. Premisin is offering its managed/serviced office solutions to numerous clients, including a few big market players who are looking to set up their base in Chhattisgarh. The primary focus is to provide the community with end-to-end solutions and even go the extra mile by scouting innovations.

Speaking about the business model, Divya Jain says Premisin charges range from about Rs 4,000 per workstation to Rs 3,00,000 for an office space per month. Present across Chhattisgarh, the company at present has a total of 6000+ seats, 50+ cabins, and 8 luxury office spaces.

Premisin has more than 100+ clients, including Urban Company, Zomato Private Limited, Reliance Home Finance, We Expo India, Aeroaeon Avionics, Phone Pe, Uber India Systems, IREP India, Aramex, Byju's, Aarohan Aavishkar Group, Quess Corp, Go Digit, and Brightpath Associates LLC to name a few.

Speaking about future plans, Divya Jain says the company is looking to expand its geographical presence and services in other Tier II and III cities. Additionally, This year, to pump up the growth, Premisin plans to open a flexible workspace franchise. This will be initially launched in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg / Bhilai as a Location of Interest. Further, this will be replicated in other cities like Nagpur, Jabalpur, Pune, Mumbai, Ranchi & Bhuwneshwar.

Premisin Plan to franchise in partnership with large landlords, premium builders, diversified business groups & wealthy HNIs. The company says, if it's a developing commercial property on their own or one that is already complete, the landlords/owners know that keeping their property full of tenants has a major impact on their business. However, if the companies are looking for ways to avoid vacancies, it's time to think outside of the box. More and more commercial property owners recognize that integrating a co-working space into their facility is a great way to enhance their property. Therefore, Premisin has designed a franchise investment model to increase the revenue.

Divya Jain concluded by saying, "It is this sense of community that has driven the demand for Premisin spaces among startups, freelancers, small companies and entrepreneurs across the globe. There is enough demand, the team at Premisin want to increase the market size by creating awareness about co-working spaces and ensuring that every operator has a profitable run. Our holistic approach differentiates us."

The biggest benefit through the franchise model is that the Premisin coworking and workspace adds to the client's commercial development by filling a space with their franchise investment instead of searching for other businesses for that particular space. Premisin comes with a host of benefits for the clients by giving them a professional place to go to work each day. Even better, as a franchisee, you will have Team Premisin's full support in terms of complete Interior Planning / Drawing & Execution Plan - MEP, Network Drawing, Fire Exit Plan, Sitting Layout, BOQ, Marketing & Branding, Listing of Space, Consultancy, Center Manager, Technology, App - Andriod + iOS and assistance when opening for business, and finding clients.

At the end of the day, putting Premisin in an available space with the company's development keeps costs down and adds multiple streams of revenue to the commercial property resulting in a win-win situation.

To know more, visit - (https://www.premisin.com)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)