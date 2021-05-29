Prometheus School Noida receives IB Authorisation to offer diploma programme

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yet another important milestone in the journey of Prometheus School to offer quality and affordable education of international standards, in India. The school has just received its IB DP authorisation.

The school credits this authorization to its steadfast focus on its vision to reimagine learning, the untiring efforts of its entire team and the unwavering support from parents. The school is already a PYP authorised school and reaching this new milestone in less than 2 years of its inception is certainly commendable, especially in the current times of virtual learning.

The school which was envisioned to provide holistic learning focusing on the overall development of its students both from IQ and EQ standpoints, boasts a steady growth in admissions in the last two years of its operations, facilitating the learning needs of a diverse group of students. IBDP students study 6 subjects and the DP core comprising Theory of Knowledge (TOK) Creativity, Activity and service (CAS) and the extended essay.

The school offers subjects from all the six groups readying students for a wide curriculum along with its unprecedented range of co-curricular activities: English Language and Literature (Group 1), Spanish, French and Hindi (Group 2), Business Management, Economics, Psychology, ITGS (Group 3), Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Systems and Societies and Computer Science (Group 4), Mathematics AA and AI (Group 5) and Visual Arts and Music (Group 6).

"This is an important milestone as it allows the school to offer an additional choice to our students in the last two years of their educational journey with us. It is a testimony to the dedication and dynamism of the school team, which continues to remain focused in these difficult times allowing the school to reach this milestone in such a short span," said Mukesh Sharma, the School's Founding Chairman & Director.

"It is the vision of the school to become an IB Continuum school. The DP authorization coming close on the heels of PYP authorization of the school has taken us one step forward towards that vision. This will allow us to take the school vision and mission forward in creating globally empowered and responsible citizens who can thrive anywhere in the world," added Rashima Varma, the Secondary School Principal.

"The DP programme is yet another opportunity for the school to provide relevant education, enabling students the right set of opportunities to become well-rounded citizens of the global society," said Jyoti Deveshwar, Diploma Programme Coordinator.

Prometheus school is an authorised IB World School for the Primary Years Programme, Diploma Programme and a candidate school for the Middle Years Programme. The school started operations in the academic year 2019-20 in the NCR area. Currently enrolled with over 200 students, the school is on a mission to reimagine learning, bringing in the IB education to the masses, at affordable prices.

The school, under the leadership of Mukesh Sharma, a serial entrepreneur and technologist, is enabled with the right combination of technology-powered state of art learning solutions and a sprawling campus that well serves the needs of curious learners and passionate teachers.

For more information about admission to the Diploma Programme, please visit the school website at (https://prometheusschool.com/admission/#admission-process)

