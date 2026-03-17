PropTech Pulse has officially joined the London PropTech Show 2026 as a media partner.

PNN New Delhi [India], March 16: PropTech Pulse, the AI-powered real estate knowledge and intelligence platform, has officially joined the London PropTech Show 2026 as a media partner. The collaboration strengthens global conversations around property technology, digital transformation, and innovation shaping the future of real estate. Scheduled to take place on 24-25 March 2026 at ExCeL London, the London PropTech Show is widely regarded as one of Europe's leading property technology conferences and exhibitions, bringing together developers, investors, policymakers, startups, and technology leaders to explore the convergence of real estate and innovation. Through this media partnership, PropTech Pulse will amplify key conversations emerging from the event, spotlight emerging PropTech innovations, and provide industry insights to a global audience of real estate stakeholders.

A Global Convergence of Real Estate and Technology The London PropTech Show has emerged as a major international platform where the built environment meets cutting-edge technology. The event brings together global stakeholders across the real estate ecosystem to discuss how innovations such as artificial intelligence, smart buildings, digital platforms, sustainability tools, and data-driven solutions are transforming the industry. The 2026 edition is expected to host approximately 3,000 attendees, including senior decision-makers from property companies, venture capital firms, technology startups, construction leaders, and public-sector representatives. In addition, the exhibition floor will feature around 200 exhibitors showcasing next-generation solutions that address key challenges across the property lifecycle--from development and investment to asset management and customer experience.

By participating as a media partner, PropTech Pulse will provide in-depth coverage of discussions shaping the global PropTech landscape and highlight breakthrough innovations emerging from the event. World-Class Speaker Lineup and Industry Leaders One of the central attractions of the London PropTech Show is its curated conference agenda featuring over 100 speakers from across the real estate and technology sectors. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, and masterclasses, the conference aims to provide actionable insights for industry professionals navigating the rapidly evolving real estate landscape. Aurum PropTech Pulse will closely follow these sessions and publish curated insights, expert perspectives, and trend analyses emerging from the discussions.

Who Will Attend The event attracts a highly influential cross-section of the global real estate ecosystem. Attendees typically include: * Real estate developers and investors * PropTech entrepreneurs and startups * Venture capital and private equity firms * Construction and infrastructure companies * Government policymakers and regulators * Architects, urban planners, and consultants * Technology providers and innovation leaders Professionals attending the conference range from CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and senior decision-makers to analysts, architects, engineers, and consultants, reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of modern real estate transformation. The diverse participation ensures meaningful networking opportunities and fosters collaboration between traditional real estate stakeholders and technology innovators.

PropTech Pulse: Driving Knowledge in the Real Estate Ecosystem As a media partner, PropTech Pulse will play a key role in bringing insights from the London PropTech Show to a wider global audience. The platform serves as an AI-powered knowledge hub for real estate intelligence, offering research-based insights, market analysis, industry trends, and PropTech innovations. By partnering with international industry events, PropTech Pulse continues its mission of digitizing and simplifying real estate knowledge for developers, investors, and technology innovators. Through articles, interviews, social media coverage, and post-event insights, the platform will highlight key takeaways from the conference and showcase the innovations shaping the future of global real estate.

About the London PropTech Show The London PropTech Show is a premier international trade show and conference dedicated to the property technology ecosystem. The event brings together real estate leaders, PropTech startups, investors, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore how digital transformation is reshaping the built environment. Held annually in London, the conference features keynote sessions, panel discussions, networking opportunities, startup showcases, and an extensive exhibition floor featuring next-generation PropTech solutions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)