RED FM launches Hidden Files Season 3

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network today announced the launch of Hidden Files Season 3, a show that focuses on cybercrime. The show will be hosted by renowned national security and cybercrime expert Amit Dubey, in an audiobook format which will have real life stories of cybercrime.

This season will deal with real life solved cases that are more complex, intriguing and are easy to execute by criminals because people don't have requisite awareness. These stories comprise of crimes like phishing, ration scam, forgery, identity theft and much more. Amit Dubey has been working towards solving these cases. Cyberattacks can occur and succeed due to a lack of knowledge. The show aims to create awareness and sensitize people to take adequate precautions while being on the internet and managing their devices.

Speaking about the show, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "While cybersecurity is a growing threat for organizations and people around the globe, it has a familiar solution: human knowledge. We started Hidden Files two years back with the intent to create awareness about cybercrimes and help people safeguard their digital identities. The host, Amit Dubey is a renowned cybercrime and national security expert. Hidden Files has the distinction of being India's first cybercrime audiobook broadcasted on radio. With Hidden Files Season 3, we hope to spread awareness around cybersecurity best practices for citizens and organizations."

Hidden Files Season 3 will be aired on RED FM every Mon-Friday, 8-9 PM.

