PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Remal Alcast Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of master alloys, cast alloys, and aluminium billets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ram Sandipam Adhikary effective May 20, 2026. Ram will lead and oversee Business Development, and its other integral operations related to - Strategy and Planning, Process Control, Quality Assurance and Sustainability. Mr. Ram brings nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning metallurgical operations, process and quality excellence, customer technical solutions, production planning, and continuous improvement. Throughout his career, he has successfully combined technical expertise with strategic business acumen to drive operational performance, customer success, and organizational growth.

Prior to joining Remal, he held key leadership positions in benchmark organisations in the metal and mining sector such as Vedanta Limited and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd. Most recently, he served as Director - Customer Technical Service at Vedanta, where he played a decision making role in customer homologation, new product development, process optimisation and operation efficiency, and strengthening customer relationships across domestic and international markets. Mr. Ram has successfully led large teams, implemented quality and safety systems, and contributed to business growth through strategic planning. His aforesaid expertise in customer technical service, quality systems, manufacturing excellence, and business development will be instrumental in supporting Remal's growth and transformation journey. Further, his collaborative leadership style, analytical approach, and ability to drive innovation and improvement across functions are expected to drive the team at this critical growth juncture.

Commenting on the new appointment, Parthiv Samir Rokadia, Managing Director & CEO, Remal, said, "I am pleased to welcome Ram to the leadership table. Ram's appointment marks a defining moment for Remal. With nearly two decades of excellence across some of India's most respected organisations, he brings the expertise, the energy and the vision that our next chapter demands. I am excited about what we will build together." "It's a pleasure to step into this leadership role and be a part of the vision and the growth journey in innovative and sustainable manufacturing. I look forward to leveraging my experience to lead and drive this brilliant team as we enter an exciting new phase of expansion. Together, we aim to build a future for Remal as a manufacturing powerhouse," Mr. Adhikary said.

About Remal Alcast Pvt. Ltd. Founded in 2022, Remal is an AS9100D certified organization, with its headquarter in Maharashtra, operating two specialised divisions; a master alloys and cast alloys division serving the titanium and superalloy industry, and an aluminium alloy homogenized billet division. With decades of experience in aluminium trading and backward integration, Remal is well-positioned to scale into advanced, high-value manufacturing for critical industries. Media Contact Email: info@remalindia.com Phone: +91 22 24915337 / 38 / 39 Head Office Address- Unit - 504, Lodha Supremus Opposite Kamala Mill compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013 Plant Address Plot No. C36/4, MIDC - Vile Bhagad Industrial Area, Vile Bhagad, Mangaon, Raigad - 402308, Maharashtra, India.

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