PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Repos Energy, a leading deep fuel-tech platform, has signed an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Government of India, marking a significant step toward advancing India's technology and innovation ecosystem. The agreement (Non-Binding, Non-Commercial) was formalised on March 25, 2026, in the presence of the Shri Sanjiv Joint Secretary, DPIIT, and Shri T. Lalit Kumar Singh (Deputy Secretary, DPIIT). At a time when global geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts have placed unprecedented focus on fuel security and supply chain stability, the importance of efficient and intelligent lastmile fuel distribution has come sharply into focus. Disruptions caused by war-like situations have highlighted vulnerabilities in traditional fuel supply chains, underscoring the urgent need for technology-driven solutions.

The MoU aims to develop, foster, and promote a robust technology ecosystem in the country by encouraging and supporting product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs. As part of this collaboration, Repos Energy has been selected to work closely with the Government of India to enable innovation-led growth, particularly in sectors critical to national infrastructure and resilience. Repos Energy's platform addresses this critical gap by redefining how current and future fuels are accessed, distributed, and managed. By building a digital infrastructure layer for fuel logistics, the company is enabling smarter, more resilient last-mile fuel delivery systems; an area that has historically remained underserved at scale.

Speaking on the development, Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder of Repos Energy, said: "Repos is a deep fuel-tech platform redefining how current and future fuels are accessed and managed; solving a problem that has never been addressed at this scale anywhere in the world. And hence this MoU with DPIIT is an important step for us. For any startup, government backing like this gives you credibility, visibility, and access to an ecosystem you simply can't build alone. We're grateful for this partnership and excited to use this platform to even support other startups building real solutions for India. I truly believe this is India's time to build breakthrough solutions and lead the world in doing so."

This collaboration not only validates Repos Energy's technological approach but also positions the company as a key contributor to strengthening India's energy resilience. By leveraging government support and ecosystem access, Repos aims to accelerate the adoption of intelligent fuel management systems across industries, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and reliability in fuel distribution. Furthermore, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to nurturing India's startup ecosystem by enabling knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and innovation. Repos Energy will actively engage in supporting emerging startups and innovators, contributing to a stronger, selfreliant technology landscape aligned with national priorities. About Repos Energy Repos Energy is a deep fuel-tech company focused on building digital infrastructure for fuel access and distribution. By leveraging technology, data, and innovative delivery models, Repos is transforming last-mile fuel logistics to make it more efficient, reliable, and future-ready.

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