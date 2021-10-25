Rupus Global's director Dr Kannan Vishwanatth addressed IEF at the Latvian Academy of Sciences

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was the Keynote speaker at IV International Economic Forum in Riga, Europe, at the Latvian Academy of Sciences. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth PhD is associated with Dr APJ Abdul Kamal Research Centre.
He is the Director of Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company Rupus Global Limited.
The other Keynote speakers at IV International Economic Forum in Riga Europe at Latvian Academy of Sciences encompassed Prof. Dr Juris Binde, President of the "Latvijas Mobilais Telefons", Vice-President of the Latvian Association of Information and Communication Technologies, Latvia; Pamela Bernabei, President of the Antonio Meneghetti Scientific and Humanistic Research Foundation, Switzerland / Italy).
Other prominent speakers at the event were Dr.oec. Janis Vanags, Professor at Riga Technical University, a researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Latvia; Prof Dr Tarmo Soomere, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, Estonia and Jekaterina Rojaka, Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation, Lithuania.
The objective of the IV Economic Forum was "Globalization Challenges faced by Europe and Baltics in the 21st century" to analyse the reasons, consequences and challenges that Baltics and Europe have faced during the globalisation of the 21st century. Also, to discuss probable science-based and practical solutions to reach a higher level of welfare in our respective countries.
The successful practice of the I, II and III Economic Forum is beginning again. The Forum serves as a platform for exchanging experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs, and politicians, stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative national economy in the long term.
