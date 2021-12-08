SAMANTAS collections launched by Aparna Samanta at Indian designer league 2021 Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): SAMANTAS, a fashion label owned by Aparna Samanta launched their latest collections at the Indian designer league 2021 season 3 by Zulfi Ali which was held at THE DEN Hotel on December 04 in Bengaluru.

With 36 professional models walking for her collections, she showcased indo-western outfits for both men & women, Odisha's indigenous luxury handloom brand which usually focuses on offering luxury products to the world along with the betterment of artisans who are the backbone of Samantas.

Samantas takes utmost pride in being one of the first luxury brands to collaborate LGBTQ community in showcasing its designs. The show also witnessed Karnataka style icon and actor Santhosh Reddy with the beautiful actress Deepika das walking as celebrity showstopper (Managed by Saltlake productions) for samantas.

Samantas vision is to always support the craftsmen and weavers in large numbers by economically empowering them and providing sustainable employment. On the clarion call of our Hon'ble PM, Narendra Modi, this brand is to focus on Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The textile of Odisha is a reflection of its cultural ethos with intricate weaves giving it an identity of its own. The thread work, motifs, vibrant colors, eye for the detailed work make them rich and desirable. Every district in Odisha has its own unique handloom weave. Skilled weavers from different parts of the state exhibit native arts while weaving textile with special and unique techniques which takes weeks and months to finish one particular garment with a lot of intricacies. Also, Odisha has maximum GI tags in handloom.

Odisha is rich in terms of handlooms. There are various hand weaves which are found in all over the state, each having its own unique characteristics, to name few Sambalpuri Ikkat - It Reflects the bandha style of craft where the warp and weft threads are dyed in different colors and patterns before weaving. Sambalpuri fabrics range from geometric patterns to landscape,

Bomkai Cotton - It is woven by the artisans of Sonepur districts, Bomkai is a handloom fabric that has an attached GI tag and is also called the "Sonepuri" fabric. It is one of the most famous handlooms of Odisha which is worn and flaunted by many of the admirers like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan4 who wore Radhakunja saree, designed by Chaturbhuj Meher for her wedding, which took three months to weave. Berhampuri Paata - Also called "Phoda Kumbha", Berhampuri Paata too boasts of a GI tag and is famous for its temple-shaped designs along the border and pallu portion. This paata has another distinction; it is draped around Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra in Puri Jagannath Temple.

Khandua Paata - Khandua paata is noted for the text of Gita Govinda etched on it. Traditionally red or orange in colour, these colours are procured naturally from sal trees. This fabric too is a registered GI and originated in Cuttack and Maniabandha.

Kotpad Cotton - Woven by the tribes of Kotpad village in Koraput, this fabric with a GI tag is renowned for being dyed organically. Vegetables are used to obtain the required colours with black and maroon being the major dyes. Habaspuri - Kondha weavers of Chicheguda in Kalahandi district interwine magic with Habaspuri, one of the major cotton-based textiles of Odisha with fish, flower, and temple motifs. It has also been registered under GI.

Saptapar/Pasapali - Celebrated for its prominent double ikat checkerboard pattern. Saptapar is famously known as "Pasapalli", attributed to Bargarh district in Odisha. An intricate pasaa (chessboard) pattern in contrasting colour is its most striking feature. Madhuri Dixit was seen wearing Saptapar salwar kameez. It is easily accessible for all domestic customers and shoppers globally. It will hail the apparels of Odisha to a new height of popularity.

