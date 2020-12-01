Sany India Celebrates 15000 Machines Milestone in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment & heavy machinery has rolled out its 15000th machine from the company's India facility this month. Delivering on the increased trust of customers in the indigenous construction sector, Sany India has further strengthened its position both in terms of product offering and market reach. It has successfully expanded to a growing network of 36 dealers and over 150 customer touchpoints in India and South Asia.

Speaking on this occasion, elated Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany India & South Asia said, "We are extremely happy to celebrate this momentous occasion and have lived up to the trust placed in us by our esteemed customers. Rolling out the 15000th machine is a remarkable achievement that reaffirms our commitment to the domestic construction equipment market and has a very strong growth potential. It also encourages us to continue adding new technologies into our upcoming product range and deliver the most modern construction equipment and heavy machinery solutions."

Mahesh Tripathi, Senior Vice President - SCM, Operations and R & D, Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt Ltd welcomed all the invitees and highlighted that while the firm took more than 8 years to manufacture and sell the first 5,000 machines, it only took just 4 years to manufacture & sell the next set of 10,000 machines.

Sany India first started local manufacturing in the year 2009with concrete equipment and since day one localization has been a prime focus. The brand has come a long way from manufacturing just 3 models of excavators in 2014 to 16 models of excavators today. In Truck Cranes 7 models are being manufactured in India. The company has also localized concrete boom pumps, transit mixer trucks, and trailer pumps from the concrete equipment product portfolio. Sany India today manufactures around 45 models of construction equipment in its Indian facility.

Sany India has been advocating and practicing 'Vocal for Local' since it's inception. As an industry pioneer in the field of construction, Sany India also has been reaching out to young Indian minds, who share the same quest and zeal to bring innovation in the construction sector. Thereby standing true to the brand's promise of localization of manpower as well. It will be pertinent to mention here that Sany India has also tied up with local vendors to procure parts for machines to boost the local economy.

Sany India has been offering end to end solutions for all infrastructure and construction needs with its advanced range of equipment and latest technologies. Committed to providing the best product to the customers, Sany invests around 5 percent of its annual sales in R & D to continuously improve the quality of existing products, identify new technologies, and develop new products. To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has also set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for all queries related to sales and services.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R & D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 36 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 14000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

