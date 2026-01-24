PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd. ("SASMOS"), Bangalore based aerospace and defence engineering and manufacturing company, today announced that it has been awarded a strategic long term contract by SkyDrive Inc. ("SkyDrive"), a pioneering Japanese eVTOL aircraft manufacturer, for the Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) design and manufacturing of SkyDrive's next-generation eVTOL aircraft. Under this partnership, SASMOS will deliver a comprehensive EWIS solution including system design, prototyping, certification support and serial production readiness. This contract marks a key milestone in SkyDrive's commercialisation journey while reinforcing SASMOS' position as a trusted global partner in advanced aerospace systems and sustainable mobility technologies.

The collaboration brings together Japan's leadership in eVTOL innovation and India's growing strength in aerospace engineering and high-precision manufacturing. It symbolises a deepening industrial partnership between the two nations, aimed at shaping the future of clean and intelligent air mobility. "We are honoured to partner with SkyDrive on this groundbreaking eVTOL programme," said HG Chandrashekar, Chairman & Managing Director, SASMOS. "This collaboration embodies the shared vision of India and Japan to advance sustainable technologies and demonstrates SASMOS' capability to deliver globally certified aerospace systems of the highest reliability and quality." Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO of SkyDrive, commented: "We are pleased to begin this collaboration with SASMOS, a partner with strong experience in aerospace wiring systems. For eVTOL aircraft, where electrification is central to both performance and safety, the design and execution of wiring systems are fundamental to building aircraft that can be produced reliably and at scale. By working closely with SASMOS, we intend to reinforce the maturity of our production aircraft and advance toward stable, high-quality manufacturing as we prepare for commercialization."

SkyDrive continues to accelerate development of its production aircraft targeting global certification and commercial deployment. SASMOS' advanced EWIS solution will play a key role in ensuring safety, efficiency and system reliability across the aircraft's power and communication networks. About SASMOS Headquartered in Bangalore, India, SASMOS is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, defence, and transportation sectors. With capabilities spanning EWIS design, system integration, and precision manufacturing, SASMOS serves major global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer partnership. About SkyDrive Inc. SkyDrive is a Japanese eVTOL company aiming "to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution". The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. In 2025, the company successfully showcased the eVTOL "SKYDRIVE", the company's first eVTOL product, with demonstration flights at the Osaka Expo witnessed by thousands of visitors over a one-month period. SkyDrive began production of "SKYDRIVE" in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive has been working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to obtain certification for "SKYDRIVE", with the aim of launching the aircraft into service in 2028. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.

