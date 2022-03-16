Serviceberry Technologies Recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow APJ Emerging Growth Markets Partner of the Year

You would like to read
- Beyondlife.Club official Drop for Amitabh Bachchan NFT Collection with "Loot Box" goes live
- Mindtree launches industry-specific IoT solutions built on ServiceNow Connected Operations
- Mindtree recognized as 2022 ServiceNow Americas Emerging Service Provider Partner of the Year
- Millennial Star Mithila Palkar emerges as a Clear Advertiser's Favourite as she signs two new brand endorsements in just one month
- Infosys collaborates with ServiceNow to provide enterprise-level service management for manufacturing customers
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Serviceberry Technologies announced that it has been recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow APJ Emerging Growth Markets Partner of the Year for the partner that has shown extraordinary growth in certification obtainment and pipeline growth. Serviceberry has shown significant progress over the last two years and shows potential for more growth moving forward in a targeted emerging market.
The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for the joint customers. This year's awards are based on partner performance for 2021 by evaluating the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.
This award was presented at ServiceNow's APJ Partner Awards digital event on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Speaking on the Occasion, Keyur Damani - Director and CEO said, "We are very pleased to receive this award. This a testimony of our laser focus on customer outcomes and yet not compromising on quality of deliverables. We dedicate this award to all our colleagues, partners & customers."
Over the past year, ServiceNow continued to expand its global partner ecosystem by building intimate relationships with partners to support customers seeking help to navigate their digital transformations journeys and adjust to the new world of work. Membership in ServiceNow's partner program has provided us the tools to equip, enable, and be empowered to identify jointly aligned go-to-market initiatives and innovative offerings and solutions which deliver compelling business value for customers and accelerate growth for ServiceNow business.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor