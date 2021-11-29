Sid Productions to spread its branches in Mumbai and Delhi

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/SRV): Sid Productions, one of the fastest growing Production company, has announced its expansion plan and establishment of new offices in Mumbai and Delhi by 2022.
Based out of Bangalore, Sid Productions offers a range of expertise Creative Agency & Productions across, Ad Films and Digital Content.
A brainchild of Sid Naidu, an entrepreneur and wizard of Ad-Production, Sid Productions was was formed in 2017. It is a family of dedicated and creative minds who are focused on providing their best in every undertaken job. With qualified insights gathered over years in the creation and promoting space, Sid Productions has collected the way of development and created greatness for all brands related. The company has a robust back-end group.
Further, Sid Productions also offers services in Digital Media and Marketing, Ad & Campaign Shoots and even Event Management. The success of the company is demonstrated in its growing list of client and turnover; in a year, the company recorded a turnover of around Rs 5 crore. The company aims at reaching a turnover of Rs 10 crore in the next years.
Sid Naidu, Founder, Sid Productions said, "As an entrepreneur with humble beginnings, I would advice anyone trying to start an enterprise to follow their ideas and remain undeterred by failure. At Sid Productions, we have always worked together as a team and sought learnings from each of our endeavour. Hence, our clients have shown their confidence in our services and end-to-end execution capabilities. With the expansion plan, we hope to continue building our body of work and establish our company's presence in Mumbai and Delhi."
Confronting difficulties right off the bat in his life, Sid Naidu started to maintain sources of income since an early age; beginning with procuring INR 250 every month by distributing newspapers prior to going to school, in order to sustain his family. In his tenth standard, he worked as an office boy acquiring a small measure of INR 3,000 every month. However, his devotion and commitment towards the business of fashion, has turned fruitful and established him as an independent fashion producer in India.
Sid Naidu desires to make Sid Productions into an International Production House in the Indian publicizing and Advertising Industry; along with a strong team of imaginative individuals. In the next 5 years, Sid Production is planning to begin working in European countries like France and Italy; including fashion destinations like Bangkok, Thailand and Cape Town, South Africa.
This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
