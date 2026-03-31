SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune, a prestigious constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted its highly anticipated Special Awards Ceremony to recognize the outstanding achievements of the 32nd MBA Batch of 2024-26 and the 18th MBA (E) Batch of 2023-25. This grand occasion marked the culmination of another transformative academic year, celebrating the dedication, perseverance, and exemplary contributions of its graduating students.

The ceremony commenced with an aura of reverence as distinguished dignitaries including the Chief Guest, Ms. Suman Singh, Vice President & Head HR, Reliance Foundation, along with Maj Gen (Dr.) Rohit Bakshi (Retd.), Director, SIMS, and Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS graced the occasion.