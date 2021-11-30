SPONSORED CONTENT
SkillMax Academy aims to train 10 lakh students in the next 3 years

November 30, 2021 15:31 IST | ANI Press Release
SkillMax Academy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): SkillMax Academy is Bengaluru and Mumbai based online training academy offering 20+ courses into STEM - Data Science, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Cyber Security and more.

The training academy has been working to reduce the skill gap that's ballooned today. The approach of learning is disruptive as the model is, learn while you work, offering more than100 projects and internships for learner's to practice real-world scenarios to be readily employable

SkillMax academy boasts of industry veterans as faculty and some leading names in corporates as internship partners.

"We are committed to providing high-quality education to make our learner's confident as people and employable with the right skill set," says Somye Lata - Co-Founder.

The entire content is digital, giving the flexibility to learn from any device and anytime.

"SkillMax Academy gets best of corporate to our learner's, giving them a reality-based skilling that's worth it with real projects and global faculty," says Rishika Maheshwari, Co-Founder.

Whatever is taught in the graduation and the post-graduation levels is not at all enough for young and brilliant minds to get a decent or yet a deserving placement post completion of the above fields of Education.

