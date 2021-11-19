You would like to read
- Sonu Sood backs post K-12 mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as Co-Founder
- Sonu Sood backs Post K-12 Mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as co-founder
- Sonu Sood receives tribute with a song by TeluguStop
- Vegetable seller to singer, Arun Kumar Nikam launched tribute song to Sonu Sood
- JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award from Sonu Sood at International Glory Awards Goa 2021
New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/Mediawire): Youth icon Sonu Sood and Post K-12 Mentoring startupIntercell have announced a strategic alliance to assist the youth by providing seamless and affordable career mentoring services through technology solutions.
The collaboration aims to provide career advice and direction to new Graduates and Young Professionals through mentoring by leading Industry professionals across the world.
Post pandemic, there is a growing need to guide and assist career aspirants, especially in challenging times, amidst the plethora of opportunities available to them. Intercell solves the problem of finding the right mentors to guide students and professionals.
Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO Intercell, remarked, "We are extremely excited to partner with Sonu Sood to establish the category of Mentoring in India. He is a Youth Icon with a massive following and will help Intercell to position itself in both the B2C and B2B category. We aim to provide seamless Mentoring services to Graduates and Young Professionals. To uncover the secret of a successful career, our network of Global Mentors come to the aid of innumerable students and professionals across the globe."
Commenting on this partnership, Sonu Sood said, "It is very important to help Graduates and Young professionals succeed in their careers. With the help of technology now we will bring the best Mentors from the world to give Career Mentoring to our youth in India."
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor