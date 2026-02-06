Standard Engineering Technology Limited Delivers Strong Q3 and 9M FY26 Performance
Standard Engineering Technology Limited Delivers Strong Q3 and 9M FY26 Performance
PNN
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5: Standard Engineering Technology Limited, formerly Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited, today announced its Q3 and Nine-Month FY26 results, marking a defining phase in the Company's strategic evolution, financial growth, and long-term value creation journey.
Financial Highlights:
Key Highlights for 9M FY26 Financial Results
- Total Income stood at Rs. 562 crore, registering a 23.6% YoY growth
- EBITDA came in at Rs. 102 crore, up 11.9% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 18.2%
- Profit Before Tax (PBT) is Rs. 83 crore, reflecting a 15.9% YoY increase
- Profit After Tax (PAT) is at Rs. 62 crore, up 18.8% YoY, with a PAT margin of 11.0%
Key Highlights for Q3 FY26 Financial Results
- Total Income stood at Rs.196 crore, registering a 37.1% YoY growth
- EBITDA came in at Rs. 34 crore, upby17.0% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 17.1%
- Profit Before Tax (PBT) is Rs. 27 crore, up by22.7% YoY
- Profit After Tax (PAT) is at Rs. 20 crore,up by28.3% YoY, with a PAT margin of 10.4%
Mr. Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director, said: "Q3 and 9M FY26 mark a defining phase for our Company. We have successfully transformed into an integrated engineering platform while continuing to scale our core glass-lining business at a strong pace.
With leadership in glass-lined technologies, breakthrough innovations such as conductivity glass-lined reactors, strong traction in shell-and-tube heat exchangers, and expanding turnkey engineering capabilities, Standard Engineering Technology Limited is well positioned for sustainable, long-term value creation.
Our focus remains on execution excellence, technological leadership, and consistent value creation for our shareholders."
Q3 FY26 represents a milestone quarter for the Company. During the quarter, we formally completed the change of our corporate name to Standard Engineering Technology Limited.
This change is strategic, deliberate, and forward-looking.
Let me clearly state for our investors:
- Glass lining remains central to our business and growth
- It continues to be one of our strongest and fastest-growing verticals
- The name change reflects an expansion of capability and ambition, not a dilution of focus
Over the last few years, the Company has evolved from a product-centric organization into a high-precision, integrated engineering platform--capable of delivering complex, multi-disciplinary projects with single-point responsibility from concept to commissioning.
Our new name simply aligns our identity with this reality.
During Q3, we completed critical strategic initiatives that place the Company on a structurally stronger footing for the next decade:
- Acquisition of Scigenics (India) Private Limited, strengthening our position in bioprocess and fermentation systems
- Acquisition of a majority stake in C2C Engineering Private Limited, now Standard C2C Engineering Private Limited, bringing process, mechanical, civil, HVAC, electrical, instrumentation, and automation engineering fully in-house
With these integrations, SETL today operates as a true concept-to-commissioning engineering solutions provider, significantly expanding:
- Our addressable market
- Project scale capability
- Long-term revenue visibility
Glass lining continues to deliver strong growth and innovation leadership.
- Our shell-and-tube glass-lined heat exchangers, developed with Japanese technology partner GL Hakko, have seen exceptional market acceptance
-
- Over 200 units currently in order book
- 100 units already delivered successfully
- These products are increasingly replacing graphite and alloy alternatives due to superior safety, lifecycle performance, and reliability
One of the most important value-creation drivers ahead is conductivity glass-lined reactors.
- Multiple reactors have already been manufactured, supplied, and executed successfully
- Customer validation has been extremely positive, particularly from regulated pharmaceutical applications
Based on this success:
- April 2027 onwards, we will officially launch conductivity glass-lined reactors in India and global markets
- Our international partner IPP has expressed strong interest in selling a majority of these reactors globally
We believe this technology has the potential to set new global benchmarks in plant safety, creating a long-term, high-margin growth engine for the Company.
The Union Budget 2026, with nearly a 10% increase in allocation to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, reinforces long-term investment momentum across:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Biotechnology
- Advanced manufacturing
For SETL, with integrated engineering and turnkey execution capabilities, this creates sustained demand visibility across greenfield and brownfield projects.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:25 AM IST