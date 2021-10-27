Tandi Technologies LLP to launch new platform focused in personalized marketing

You would like to read
New Delhi [India] October 27 (ANIATK): India's well-known marketing specialist, Tandi Technologies LLP is all set to venture into the field of digital marketing to ease the digital complexities of firms via effective strategies and enhanced visibility. The decision has been taken witnessing the massive demand for the need for digital marketing and analysis among brands.
The firm will cater to different digital marketing needs of well-reputed brands and emerging startups as a guide to maintain their online reputation and enhance their visibility to reach a wider potential audience in a shorter time.
With the launch, Mukesh Tandi founder of Tandi Technologies LLP has been working on the development of technology and other necessary prerequisites required for the establishment of the firm. The firm will be backed by in-house experts and professionals who will be responsible for coming up with new ideas and campaigns to transform the image of the brand into a successful organisation.
The firm further promises to give organizations a way to save money, gain greater control, and reduce the risk of adopting a solution that doesn't meet their needs. The founder also revealed that the near-term goal was a customer engagement tool that could offer a seamless experience to the customers. He also stated that the firm will enable personalization at scale for business-to-consumer companies. The pillar of the new platform is designed to help marketers build and launch tailored end-to-end marketing campaigns and generate high-end results from the same.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
