Tech platform Digital Gabbar to launch additional IT solutions for its users

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading digital news providers, (https://www.digitalgabbar.com) Digital Gabbar has recently announced to launch another vertical offering IT solutions to its readers. The platform will enable users to automate the device management process by building a robust management system.

The platform will additionally benefit organisations and users to reduce data breaches and theft by ensuring a secured data. It further provides the ability to manage the firmware on the IT devices so the latest versions are being used to ensure security.

Speaking about their new software, Founder (https://www.bloggermehta.com) Rohit Mehta says, "The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has left organisations with multiple security threats and unauthorised data access. As a result, this platform will enable a protected ecosystem that can help organizations gain visibility into health and status and can remotely manage and control their devices from anywhere, anytime ensuring the smooth delivery of business".

Managed IT benefits include the dedication, industry knowledge, and expertise of an entire IT department, who are focused on the delivery of your core business. As an IT professional by profession, Rohit Mehta, has contributed to many IT companies, has also worked as a software engineer in Bihar government projects. He has additionally distinguished himself as a tech blogger who provides online job opportunities along with sharing such technical knowledge with his readers. Rohit Mehta is an IT lover, blogger as well as a writer. (https://www.amazon.com/Rohit-Mehta/e/B093D4FFVL) Rohit has written 6 books on digital marketing which are available in both English and Hindi languages

The newly launched IT software in the market will enable firms with data visibility, device access, and automated processes that are needed to increase speed, accuracy and scale. Being a stalwart professional capable of simulating the performance of applications and software, he is a persistent professional proficient in providing optimum solutions to various businesses.

Outsourcing IT initiatives to the professionals reduce large capital expenditures that come with managing systems in-house and add little to no value to the respective businesses.

