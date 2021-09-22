Teliolabs expands to Silicon Valley, opens office in California

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): Teliolabs - a Hyderabad-based tech startup with core competencies in IoT and Telecommunications space has opened up its first offshore office in the Silicon Valley.
The startup caters to the niche technologies for creating scalable solutions for businesses owing to its expertise in MLOps - the backbone of AI.
Currently, Teliolabs has over 150 employees in the India office and will be having 20+ associates in the US for DataOps/MLOps and ML in the next 4 months, while adding 25 employees every month in the India office.
Commenting on the expansion, Amit Singh, CEO, Teliolabs said, "The expansion is natural in terms of market need that has been ushered by COVID 19 in the last 18 months. There have been many businesses who have been looking for a service provider like us so creating a touchpoint for them in the market was the obvious choice for us."
Adding to it, Amit said, "Innovations happen in the US, with experienced tech team in place we can leverage the knowledge to build more efficient solutions for our clients and can in turn impart the latest knowledge about the tech trends in US to our India team, thus making Indian workforce more equipped to match the global standards of delivery."
Teliolabs has been working with both India and US/UK based clients and boast a good clientele which include the Indian government, Telcom giants from India and many others. The startup has been actively providing solutions in 5G, IoT and AI/ML domains and have been instrumental in powering the EV startup Rikarica.
