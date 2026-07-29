VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: The Business Innovation Awards are a prestigious platform that recognizes visionary leaders, innovative organizations, and businesses that are driving transformation through excellence, technology, and impactful leadership. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements across industries, honoring individuals and organizations that have set new benchmarks in innovation, business growth, and corporate excellence.

The HRBP Summit & Awards is a premier leadership platform that brings together CHROs, HR Leaders, HR Business Partners, Talent Leaders, and industry experts to discuss the evolving role of HR in shaping the future of work. Alongside insightful keynote sessions and panel discussions, the awards recognize exceptional HR professionals and organizations for their contributions to people strategy, talent development, digital transformation, and organizational excellence.