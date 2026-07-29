The Business Innovation Awards & The HRBP Awards 2026
VMPL
New Delhi [India], July 29: The Business Innovation Awards are a prestigious platform that recognizes visionary leaders, innovative organizations, and businesses that are driving transformation through excellence, technology, and impactful leadership. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements across industries, honoring individuals and organizations that have set new benchmarks in innovation, business growth, and corporate excellence.
The HRBP Summit & Awards is a premier leadership platform that brings together CHROs, HR Leaders, HR Business Partners, Talent Leaders, and industry experts to discuss the evolving role of HR in shaping the future of work. Alongside insightful keynote sessions and panel discussions, the awards recognize exceptional HR professionals and organizations for their contributions to people strategy, talent development, digital transformation, and organizational excellence.
Jury Member:
DR. ANKITA SINGH, Chief People Officer & Board of Directors - Relevance Lab, Founder: HR Association of India, Official Member: Forbes Human Resource Council
Er. AINDRI JHA, Director, KPMG (GDC Technology Solutions)
BUSINESS INNOVATION AWARDS 2026
WOMEN POWER LISTING
- ARUMUGAM MANIMEKHALAI, Former MD & CEO, Union Bank of India
- POOJA R. AJMERA, Associate Director (Product Marketing), Emeritus
- MUKTA ARORA, Managing Director & Site Head, Astellas Pharma Capability Centre India Pvt. Ltd.
- AFRINA ALAM, Thought Leader, IBM Consulting
- DR SHRADDHA KULKARNI, Human Resource Director, Panaache The Transformation Academy
- AVANI SHAH, Country Leader - India, Atmus Filtration Technologies
- SHRESHTA SHARMA, Country Manager, Work in Finland, Business Finland
- NAMITA BUCHADE
- SURBHEE MISHRA, AI-Powered Marketing Leader
- ASHWINI K T, Associate Director - Design and Research, Vestian Global Workplace Services Pvt. Ltd.
- RITU BAIJAL, Director Corporate Alliances, Shoolini University Online
- RACHANA MUKHERJEE, Director, Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt. Ltd.
- DR. AMISHI ARORA, Director, CIBMRD - Central Institute of Business Management, Research & Development
- SHIVANI BURMAN SHARMA, President - Digital, Medi Assist
-WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD (PR & COMMUNICATION)
NEHA AGARWAL, Vice President, Percept India
-VISIONARY PUBLIC SECTOR LEADER OF THE YEAR
SHRI SHANTANU ROY, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML Limited
-CMO OF THE YEAR
MANOJ JAIN, Sr Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer (Electronics), Reliance Digital
-RISING STAR IN HEALTHCARE AWARD
RISHABH GUPTA, Managing Director, ShardaCare - Healthcity
-WOMEN IN EV LEADERSHIP AWARD
KAUSALYA NANDAKUMAR, CBO, Emerging Mobility Business Unit (VIDA), Hero MotoCorp
-OUTSTANDING MENTOR AND COACH
SHAMANTH SN, Executive Director, EY GDS India
-CSR LEADER OF THE YEAR
JEEVANA KALAKUNTLA, AVP - CSR & Sustainability, Sumadhura Infracon Private Limited
-FUTURE MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY LEADER
SRAVAN APPANA, Chief Executive Officer, Igowise Mobility Private Limited
-PUBLIC SECTOR MARKETING & COMMUNICATION LEADER OF THE YEAR
SHRI TAPASH TALUKDAR, Head -Corporate Communication, BEML Limited
-INDUSTRY ACADEMIA COLLABORATION LEADER OF THE YEAR
SHAMANTH SN, Executive Director, EY GDS India
-WORLD CLASS HEALTHCARE EXCELLENCE AWARD
ShardaCare - Healthcity
-INNOVATIONS IN CSR PRACTICES
Silox India Private Limited
-BEST CONSUMER DURABLE BRAND OF THE YEAR
Haier India
-EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARD
Sumadhura Nirman Shatha Shaatham, Government School Academic Excellence Programme, Sumadhura Foundation
-BEST INNOVATION IN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY
153.6V 35kWh and 307.2V 32kWh pack in same dimensional space for e-buses, commercial vehicle fleet, Off-road vehicles - Replus Engitech Private Limited
- BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR
VIDA, Powered by Hero MotoCorp
- MOST EFFECTIVE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN MARKETING
Tech Dost & Tech Unfiltered - Reliance Digital
- COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EXCELLENCE AWARD
Lulu Mall - Bengaluru
- BEST PERFORMING PSU OF THE YEAR
BEML Limited
- BEST MARKETING DEPARTMENT
Reliance Digital
- BEST PRESCHOOL CHAIN OF THE YEAR
Peas in Pod Preschool
- BEST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Haier Desert Rose Super Heavy Duty AI Air Conditioner
- INFRASTRUCTURE & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AWARD
Bhoganahalli GLPS School Reconstruction & Sustainable Maintenance Programme - Sumadhura Infracon Private Ltd. (Sumadhura)
- EV INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
51.2V 16.1kWh battery pack with higher range of capacity L3/L5 passenger and last mile delivery commercial fleet - Replus Engitech Private Limited
- BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN
2 Mins Ki Diwali - Reliance Digital
- BEST CSR PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Hunger Eradication and Happy Education Integrated Project - Silox India Private Limited
- BEST PRODUCT INNOVATION IN KITCHEN APPLIANCES
Linea Gas stove - TTK Prestige Limited
- SMART INFRASTRUCTURE IN EDUCATION AWARD
Delhi Public School Bangalore East
- PHARMA QUALITY EXCELLENCE AWARD
Micro Labs Limited
- INDIA'S MOST INNOVATIVE LIGHT EV COMPANY
Igowise Mobility Private Limited
- MOST INNOVATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Tech Dost & Tech Unfiltered - Reliance Digital
- TRAILBLAZER MALL OF THE YEAR
SGS Mall
- BEST EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Tata wiron demo fencing campaign at 500+ counters
- PRODUCT INNOVATION & DESIGN EXCELLENCE
Haier Spartan AI Tower Air Conditioner
- INFRASTRUCTURE PSU OF THE YEAR
BEML Limited
- HEALTHCARE IMPACT AWARD
Transport Aarogyam Kendra - HDB Financial Services Limited
- EXCELLENCE IN MULTISPECIALTY HEALTHCARE AWARD
KIMS Hospitals,Thane
- AWARD FOR REGIONAL CAMPAIGN
Daaker Saaj - Reliance Digital
- BEST PUBLIC SECTOR WORKPLACE CULTURE
BEML Limited
- BEST INNOVATION IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
Haier M92 Series QD-Mini LED 4K Television
- OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS AUTOMATION
Sun Narula Group
- BEST EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER
VIDA, Powered by Hero MotoCorp
- RETAILER OF THE YEAR (CDIT)
Reliance Digital
- PUBLIC SECTOR INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD
BEML Limited
- WASTE MANAGEMENT INNOVATION
Trash Shield - HDB Financial Services Limited
- SMART APPLIANCE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Haier F11 Front Load Washing Machine Series
- BEST SHOPPING MALL
Lulu Mall - Bengaluru
- BEST INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Every kind of cook - TTK Prestige Limited
- MOST INNOVATIVE SHOPPING MALL
Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore
- BEST USE OF AI IN MARKETING
Unstoppable Spirit. Unstoppable Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day Case Deck) - Reliance Digital
- RETAIL MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
2 Mins Ki Diwali - Reliance Digital
THE HRBP AWARDS 2026
- CEO OF THE YEAR
DR JOSEPH MANICKARAJ, Chief Executive Officer, ITK Group of Companies
- BEST TALENT MANAGEMENT LEADER
SONU KUMAR GUPTA, Founder and CHRO, Coders Brain Technology Pvt. Ltd.
- HRBP OF THE YEAR
DIPESH GANGRADE, Principal HRBP (People & Culture Leader), WorldEmp India Private Limited
- WOMEN IMPACT IN HR AWARD
BHAVYA SHARMA, Vice President - HR, Zepto
- HRBP OF THE YEAR
DURGESH KUMAR PATEL, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.
- INSPIRING HR EXCELLENCE AWARD
SRINIVAS KUCHIMANCHI, General Manager HR - Admin & Security, HFCL Limited
- HRBP OF THE YEAR
VENKATRAMAN N, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.
- PEOPLE STRATEGY LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD
P NAGESWARA RAO, Sr. HR & Admin Specialist, Mega Power & Energy Sector
- LEADING PRACTICES IN LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT
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- HRBP OF THE YEAR
SNEHA R HEGDE, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.
- INSPIRING HR EXCELLENCE AWARD
ASHUTOSH DOLKE, GM HR, Kohinoor Group
- HRBP RISING STAR AWARD
ASHITA BHANDARI, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.
- HRBP OF THE YEAR
PAROMITA BHATTACHARJEE, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.
- BEST LEADING PRACTICES IN LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT
Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
- PEOPLE STRATEGY LEADER OF THE YEAR
DR JUDE XAVIER, Senior Director - Human Resources, Omega Healthcare
- HR TEAM OF THE YEAR
Pace Digitek Limited
HRBP OF THE YEAR
VRUSHABH SURESHRAO GHEWARE, HR Business Partner, TVS Credit Services Ltd.
TALENT ACQUISITION LEADER
PANKAJ KUSHWAHA, Associate Director - Talent Attraction, KANINI Software Solutions
CONGRATULATION to all the award winners.
R.S.V.P.
Ishant
+91 88507 67403
ishant@thebusinessinnovationawards.com
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:00 PM IST