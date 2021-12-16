THE commends Shoolini Univ's outreach campaign

You would like to read
Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Awards 2021, dubbed the Oscars of Higher Education, has placed Shoolini University was among the 3 universities that have done India proud.
THE Asia Awards winners are chosen from among hundreds of entries from top Universities across Asia. OP Jindal Global University won the prize for Digital Innovation while KIIT won the prize for Leadership and Management team.
Shoolini University has been highly commended for the student recruitment campaign of the year as per the ranking released today.
Commenting on this award to Shoolini University, Ashish Khosla, President Innovation and Marketing, Shoolini University said, "Our approach has been to inspire students by making learning exciting. As part of this we have launched our "Ideas that Matter" programme which included Asia's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) judged debating contest through our partner Learninns; a popular Quiz contest for school children, a young researchers program and over 250 webinars in schools. We aim to nurture a generation of innovative problem-solvers who dream big, think deeply, and experiment fearlessly through these activities."
Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said it was a stellar achievement by the Outreach Team and complimented the team for its performance.
