'Times Property Hyderabad Expo' - A Big Hit!

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/Mediawire): The two-day, Times Property Hyderabad Expo, one of the biggest residential property expos in the city; was formally inaugurated by Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Hon'ble Minister for Roads & Buildings; Legislative Affairs and Housing, Government of Telangana on November 27, 2021 at HITEX Exhibition Centre.
The exhibition was thronged by property buyers from 10.00 am to 7:30 pm on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th November, 2021. Over 48 property developers, including the biggest players like Aparna Constructions and Rajapushpa Properties, successfully participated and showcased at this exhibition. The expo also hosted informative seminars, with an eminent panel that educated and empowered consumers to take a timely decision.
The Expo showcased some of the latest and best projects in Hyderabad, that offered futuristic amenities across various locations of the rapidly growing city. It offered a plethora of options under one roof, to satiate the varied preferences and appealing features to customers. Buyers could select flats, homes, open plots at different price points to suit different budgets, with luxurious amenities to facilities of comfort, across the geographies of the expanding Hyderabad city.
Reports have often indicated that the demand for properties have been showing extraordinary upsurge in Hyderabad, post pandemic. Most consumers have been looking to invest in property as a residence to live or as an investment, this is due to the fact that property prices have been appreciating and tend to offer better returns. Some have also been opting for a second property which is more spacious and provides greater privacy. The ultra-modern amenities which upgrades the lifestyle, is a major traction for most opting for a second home. Adding to the spurt in demand, is the Hyderabad City attracting cream of the talent from across the country and abroad, who don't mind paying a premium for a cosy dwelling.
According to studies on property markets, Hyderabad has seen an unprecedented 222 per cent jump quarter-on-quarter and 140 per cent rise year-on-year in property sales, making the city the second most expensive property market, next only to Mumbai. Most properties are getting sold like hotcakes across different locations of the city including Bachupally, Kompally, Tellapur, Gandipet, Dundigal, Nacharam, Mallapur, Miyapur, AS Rao Nagar etc. The 10-year low home loan interest rates has given further impetus to this property buying spree.
Times Property Hyderabad Expo 2021, is an initiative of India's largest and most well-known media house - The Times Group, to make the consumer aware of the best options available in terms of quality, amenities, price, locations and other valuable parameters and ensure the best bargain for her / him / them.
Top Developers that participated in the Expo were: Aparna Constructions; Rajapushpa Properties; Cybercity Builders & Developers; Housz Buildtech LLP; Vertex Homes; Ramky Estates & Farms; 360Life; Janapriya Engineers Syndicate; Vasavi Group; ASBL; Greenmark Developers; Accurate Developers; Modi Builders; Kapil Realty Consultants; Harshith Infra & Developers; Giridhari Constructions; Bridge Constructions; Muppa Projects India; Virtusa Life Spaces India; Pranava Group; PVR Developers India; Hastina Realty; Jain Housing & Constructions; Saket Engineers; M A K Projects; Fortune Infra Developers; Samooha Projects; Devas Infra; Manasvy Dream Homes; Pacifica Companies; Perfect Pincode; Devansh Group; Sathguru Infra Developers; Tripura Constructions and Susthiraa Infra Projects LLP.
The Times Property Hyderabad Expo 2021 was indeed a big hit with participants, builders and buyers. Hyderabad-based customers were glad about the showcase of products and the buzz that the Times Property Hyderabad Expo 2021 created.
