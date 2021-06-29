Toastmasters International President to deliver a Session on Leadership today

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): An investment in knowledge reaps the best return, and to be knowledgeable, you must go beyond the conventions. And Beyond Toastmasters just made it possible for all to learn life and leadership lessons from the visionary toastmasters who are also great thought leaders from across the globe.

On 29th June' 21, Beyond Toastmasters will host its final episode. The audience will hear from Richard E. Peck, DTM, President 2020-21, Toastmasters International, on the season finale. Richard E. Peck, DTM, of Seymour, Connecticut, was a senior member of the Network Support division at AT & T, where he had worked for over 30 years.

A Toastmaster for 14 years, Richard has been a member of his home club, Nutmeg in Woodbridge, Connecticut, since 2006 and is also a member of Park City Toastmasters in Stratford, Connecticut. He says, "To me, Toastmasters is about making a positive, life-changing impact on individuals throughout the world. Through Toastmasters, we have the ability to change the world one member at a time!" Currently, he is serving as the International President of Toastmasters International.

As an officer of the Toastmasters International Board of Directors, he is a "working ambassador" for the organization. He works with the board to develop, support, and modify the policies and procedures that guide Toastmasters International in fulfilling its mission.

The audience of the session will benefit from the learnings of Richard's enriching journey of leadership at Toastmasters and beyond. He will also cover why it is imperative to "be a great leader in the role you are in."

Registration Link: (bit.ly/BeyondToastmastersS02E8)

Date: 29 June 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 P.M. IST (GMT +5:30)

Beyond Toastmasters, a District 98 initiative, started last year in August to serve as a global learning platform for leaders and participants from different walks of life. Running over two seasons, with a total of 16 episodes, Beyond Toastmasters successfully outreached to 2500 live audience and 25,000 viewers who watched the sessions across multiple platforms. The speakers' lineup at Beyond Toastmasters has been very diverse with the likes of Dr. Chandrasekhar DP, an eminent educationist in India, Daniel Rex, Toastmasters International CEO, Samantha Neyland, Miss Hawaii 2020, Anne Barab, former COO of a 1.5 Bn bank, and Shailee Basent, an Mt. Everest conqueror and social activist, to name a few.

Tapping into the unlimited opportunities that the online way of working provided, the three leaders - Niteash Agarwaal, DTM, District Director of District 98, Manideep Kanagala, DTM, Division E Director, and Krishnakanth Jarugumilli, Area E2 Director - collectively ideated the Beyond Toastmasters initiative. The event execution and logistics were overseen by Aishwarya Vijay, District 98 Public Relations Manager, and Himanshu Inamdar, DTM, District 98 Administration Manager along with a team of diligent members, including Meghashree Kar, Alphamary Kuriachan and Mohammed Furqan.

With contributions from 100+ volunteers from District 98, the initiative was a huge hit and succeeded in bringing in a global perspective through its sessions.

District 98 comprises 295 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 6000+ members.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.

