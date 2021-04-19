Trans Neuron's revolutionizes higher education through its Industry Academia Collaborative eLearning Platform - iTrack

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): In recent years, there has been an increase in the rate of unemployment due to reasons ranging from economic downturn to the lack of vocational skills in hopeful candidates.
While some companies do conduct specific programs to train their employees, most freshers are expected to be industry ready while applying for employment. Hence, it is the need of the hour for students to participate in programs that upgrade their vocational skills.
Through iTrack, Trans Neuron helps bridge this gap between industry and academia by providing courses that are aimed to upskill students and fresh graduates. Hailed as India's fastest growing platform for higher education, iTrack provides industry aligned courses that train students with the skills required for their respective fields. The inclusion of internships, jobs, paid projects and industry aligned courses from major organizations like IBM, Hitachi, Microfocus and Packt is a notable feature that helps students gain hands-on experience to support their learning process.
"Our main motive is to help students and graduates with less experience, especially those from tier 2 and 3 cities to find desirable employment opportunities. A constant apprehension voiced by major companies while hiring freshers is the insufficient technical skills displayed by them. This can be attributed to the outdated education system that is hugely dependent on theoretical study rather than practical learning. Through our courses and structured approach, we aim to provide practical learning that will help students upskill themselves and become industry ready," said Shivaam Sharma, Founder and CEO of Trans Neuron.
He further said, "In order to provide an adaptable learning experience, we offer the Employability Skill Development Program (ESDP). This is a 200 hours or 3 month program that not only trains individuals but also ensures 100 per cent employment guarantee. We connect all our students to major jobs, internships and projects to ensure skill development and experience to boost their performance. We launched iTrack 6 months ago and as of now, we already have over 40,000+ youth enrolled and over 42 Colleges/Universities and 50+ companies. We have added more than 4000 jobs and internships along with over 70 paid projects. We aim to widen our boundaries and create a larger space not only for students to gain employment, but also for companies to be able to hire skilled workers."
iTrack, is an online platform that provides career linked higher education for students and young working professionals. A product of Trans Neuron, the platform providers Jobs, Internships and Industry Paid Projects along with exclusive and affordable Industry aligned course like Business Analytics from IBM and certified on QP NOS by NASSCOM Future Skills, Applied Data Science from Hitachi, International MBA from Veritas University College, Malaysia, its own 100% Job Guarantee course - ESDP™ and Tech courses from PACK Publishing (UK) which starts as low as $ 10 (less than Rs.750) Interested students, mentors and companies looking to hire skilled individuals can connect with the company on their platform, (https://www.itrackglobal.com/) .
