Travel, recommend and earn with Goibibo

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our itineraries are a true reflection of the effort we enthusiastically put in to discover, shortlist and finalize the best travel experiences for ourselves. As much as we enjoy curating our itineraries, we love sharing our travel recommendations with our network, too. It definitely feels good to see friends and loved ones planning their trip on basis of our travel recommendations and reliving those fantabulous moments and experiences.

To make sharing travel recommendations even more fun, Goibibio, India's second largest travel brand, has rolled out an industry-first, one-of-a-kind programme that allows travellers to 'Recommend and Earn' from sharing hotel and accommodation options from their previous bookings with their network. The program is a part of Goibibo's continued efforts to offer additional value to its customers by allowing them to earn extra goCash that can later be used to make flight, hotel or bus bookings. Customers can earn goCash through various other programs including refer and earn, loyalty programs among others.

As per the construct of the programme, the referee gets a chance to earn goCash, Goibibo's virtual currency, whenever a booking is made from her/his recommendations. Reward in form of goCash is earned by the referee or user when the referred customer completes a qualifying stay at the recommended hotel or any other hotel. A user can earn up to a maximum of INR 5000 worth of goCash per month as total earnings. The earned goCash can be used by the referee to make future bookings through the app at any point in time.

The programme's rollout has been timed to benefit all travellers as they start to save big for the finale trip of 2021 before the year ends. With benefits both for the referee and referred, Recommend and Earn has been conceptualized to make the process of shortlisting a stay easy for one user, simultaneously making the post travelling experience rewarding for the other user. Click here to know more about the programme - (https://www.goibibo.com/info/recommend-and-earn).

To further make planning and booking travel on Goibibo rewarding through its various value-loaded offerings, recently, the travel brand extended its goTribe membership to its users by a period of up to 1 year without any free or additional costs. Alongside, the company is extending vouchers from a variety of exciting brands including Box8, cure.fit, Urban Company, Ajio among others. Users can avail these vouchers by clicking on the 'My Coupons' tab in the 'Profile' section of Goibibo App.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)