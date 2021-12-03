Travel, recommend and earn with Goibibo

You would like to read
- Taj named strongest hotel brand in the world
- The Postcard Hotel wins multiple honours at World Travel Awards
- Goibibo launches goCONFIRMED Trip to help travellers upgrade to an alternate travel mode in case of an unconfirmed train ticket
- Goibibo's irresistible flight deals: Five ways you can save money and make smart travel choices
- The Leela voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand for the second consecutive year by Travel + Leisure USA
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our itineraries are a true reflection of the effort we enthusiastically put in to discover, shortlist and finalize the best travel experiences for ourselves. As much as we enjoy curating our itineraries, we love sharing our travel recommendations with our network, too. It definitely feels good to see friends and loved ones planning their trip on basis of our travel recommendations and reliving those fantabulous moments and experiences.
To make sharing travel recommendations even more fun, Goibibio, India's second largest travel brand, has rolled out an industry-first, one-of-a-kind programme that allows travellers to 'Recommend and Earn' from sharing hotel and accommodation options from their previous bookings with their network. The program is a part of Goibibo's continued efforts to offer additional value to its customers by allowing them to earn extra goCash that can later be used to make flight, hotel or bus bookings. Customers can earn goCash through various other programs including refer and earn, loyalty programs among others.
As per the construct of the programme, the referee gets a chance to earn goCash, Goibibo's virtual currency, whenever a booking is made from her/his recommendations. Reward in form of goCash is earned by the referee or user when the referred customer completes a qualifying stay at the recommended hotel or any other hotel. A user can earn up to a maximum of INR 5000 worth of goCash per month as total earnings. The earned goCash can be used by the referee to make future bookings through the app at any point in time.
The programme's rollout has been timed to benefit all travellers as they start to save big for the finale trip of 2021 before the year ends. With benefits both for the referee and referred, Recommend and Earn has been conceptualized to make the process of shortlisting a stay easy for one user, simultaneously making the post travelling experience rewarding for the other user. Click here to know more about the programme - (https://www.goibibo.com/info/recommend-and-earn).
To further make planning and booking travel on Goibibo rewarding through its various value-loaded offerings, recently, the travel brand extended its goTribe membership to its users by a period of up to 1 year without any free or additional costs. Alongside, the company is extending vouchers from a variety of exciting brands including Box8, cure.fit, Urban Company, Ajio among others. Users can avail these vouchers by clicking on the 'My Coupons' tab in the 'Profile' section of Goibibo App.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor