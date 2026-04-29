VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 29: Unlimit, the global financial infrastructure for the borderless economy, has partnered with Brevistay to rebuild the financial nervous system for India's high-velocity travel market. By plugging into Unlimit's unified programmable layer, Brevistay is eliminating the structural friction of India's fragmented payment landscape, gaining instant, frictionless access to UPI and global card networks through a singular infrastructure integration. In a unique global paradox, financial infrastructure is rapidly consolidating into primary layers, yet consumer payment methods are becoming more hyper-localised and fragmented than ever. For a high-frequency platform like Brevistay, where micro-stays demand micro-precision, the challenge is maintaining global-standard reliability across these fragmented local rails. Unlimit solves this by abstracting the complexity of the Indian ecosystem into a high-octane operating layer, turning geographical and technical barriers into a seamless stream of value.

"For Brevistay, payments are not a service; they are the critical circulatory system of their business," said Irene Skrynova, CEO, Global Payments at Unlimit. "By providing Brevistay access to our primary financial infrastructure, we are enabling scale across borders without the operational debt of fragmented systems." Brevistay's model, offering flexible, on-demand room bookings, requires a payment experience that matches the speed of the modern traveller. Unlimit's architecture ensures that time-to-market collapses from months to configuration time, allowing Brevistay to operate with the precision of a global leader while mastering the local friction of the Indian market. "Payments must move at the speed of the booking journey itself," said Nikhil Kumar Pathak, CTO & Co-Founder at Brevistay. "Unlimit provides the powerful infrastructure rails we need to simplify India's payment complexity. They have given us the architectural freedom to scale without being held back by the limitations of legacy financial stacks."

As Brevistay prepares for its next phase of expansion, Unlimit's hard-won regulatory depth and global license portfolio ensure that international growth is no longer a matter of geography, but a matter of code. About Brevistay Brevistay is redefining the way India books hotel rooms by introducing the concept of micro-stays--allowing travelers to reserve premium hotel spaces for just a few hours instead of an entire night. Designed for modern, on-the-go consumers, the platform caters to a wide range of needs, from business meetings and transit layovers to leisure breaks and couple-friendly stays. By combining flexibility, affordability, and a curated network of trusted hotel partners, Brevistay is unlocking unused hotel inventory while delivering a smarter, more efficient hospitality experience for today's time-conscious traveler.

About Unlimit Unlimit is the global financial infrastructure for the borderless agentic economy. Designed to bridge the gap between fragmented local markets and the future of autonomous commerce, Unlimit provides the programmable operating layer for the world's most ambitious businesses. Through an integrated technology stack, the platform unifies global payment acceptance, programmable financial accounts, and digital asset rails into a singular financial layer. By mapping hyper-local payment ecosystems directly into its architecture, Unlimit enables businesses to move value and settle transactions instantly across continents. Built on decades of hard-won regulatory depth and an extensive global license portfolio, the platform provides direct access to a massive global infrastructure. With major hubs in London, San Francisco, Singapore, São Paulo, and Mexico City, Unlimit is building the infrastructure that makes global expansion a matter of code, not geography.

For more information, visit www.unlimit.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)