The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Admit Card 2026 is now available on the Board of School Education Haryana's (BSEH) official website, bseh.org.in. By entering their registration number, password, and birthdate, registered candidates can now access their hall tickets.

According to the official announcement, the HTET 2026 exam will take place at several exam centres throughout the state on July 4 and July 5, 2026. To prevent any inconvenience, candidates are encouraged to carefully check all the information on the admit card and adhere to the board's exam-day instructions.

HTET 2026 Exam schedule

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 will be held over two days.

· July 4, 2026: The examination will be held in a single shift from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

· July 5, 2026: The examination will be conducted in two shifts — the first shift from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

How to download the HTET Admit Card 2026?

– Visit the official HTET website at bseh.org.in.

– Press the link for the HTET Admit Card 2026 available on the homepage.

– Fill in your registration number and password to log in.

– The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

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Details Mentioned on HTET Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates should get in touch with the Board of School Education Haryana very soon to have any discrepancies corrected. Candidates should confirm the following information after downloading the admit card:

· Candidate's Name

· Roll Number

· Application Number

· Photograph and Signature

· Exam Date

· Exam Shift

· Reporting Time

· Examination Centre Address

· Category

· Important Exam Day Instructions

Documents required alongside the HTET Admit Card 2026

Candidates may not enter the exam room without their hall ticket. The following items must be brought to the exam location by candidates:

· Printed copy of HTET Admit Card 2026

· Valid Photo ID Proof

· Passport-size Photograph (if required)

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More on the HTET 2026

Candidates are required to bring their admit card to the exam location. They will not be permitted to take the exam without a valid hall ticket.