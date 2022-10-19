Urban Yog launches 100 per cent Natural Hair Volumizing Powder for Women

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women's beauty and personal care brand, Urban Yog, launched Hair Volumizing Powder to their hairstyle range for women. The dual-purpose hair product is an extension of the brand's 'Be Bold, Be the Change' ethos that aims to change women's traditional approach to hairstyling.

The Urban Yog Hair Volumizing Powder is made with 100 per cent natural ingredients such as aloe vera powder, argan oil, and keratin. Aloe vera active ingredients help strengthen hair, control oil, and protect from harmful UV rays. Argan oil moisturizes hair and scalp and reduces breakage. Keratin deeply conditions the hair and leaves it less frizzy. The unique formulation helps add instant volume to hair and hold the hairstyle for the entire day.

The product aims to eliminate traditionally used techniques that leave the hair damaged and dull after prolonged use. The unique formulation of Urban Yog Hair Volumizing Powder has a dual advantage. When sprinkled directly, it can be used as a hair volumizer and hold one's curls and crimps until the next wash when sprinkled after hairstyling.

YouTube Link of the ad: (bit.ly/3CC7vFE)

Speaking on the product launch, Hemant Raulo, Founder Urban Yog says, "The idea behind launching this product was to make hairstyling safe for women. Using chemical-based hair styling products can immensely damage hair and scalp. The Urban Yog Hair Volumizing Powder is a smart, time-saving, and safe solution to help the bold women of today style their hair daily without worries, even if they have little time for hair care routines."

The new hair styling product will be in addition to the existing beauty & personal care, which includes Urban Yog Acne Pimple Patch, Urban Yog Anti-Pigmentation Serum, Urban Yog Period Pain Relief Heat Patch, and more.

Urban Yog offers bold, affordable, and innovative beauty and personal care products spanning menstrual, skin, and hair care categories. All the products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and are available on their website and (https://amzn.to/3yQstiU) Amazon.

Urban Yog is a beauty and personal care brand from the house of GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. The brand was founded in 2019 and has been continuously innovating solutions for bold women who wish to bring change in themselves and society.

Website: (https://urbanyog.com).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)