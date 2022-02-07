Viridian RED launches collaborative space 'Co.Lab' in Noida and Gurugram

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Viridian RED has launched multi-format collaborative workspace 'Co.Lab' at the World Trade Center CBD Noida and Plaza at 106 located in Noida and Gurugram respectively.

Co.Lab as the name suggests aims at fostering the idea of collaboration and provides the investors and customers single-point access to a global ecosystem of Physical Developments & Enabling Services.

Moving beyond the traditional concept of working, Co.Lab addresses the need of new-age occupiers. The concept has been nurtured in line with new 'core + flex' strategies. Besides, the longer leases and higher occupancy make it a profitable investment bet for investors and occupiers. It offers some of the key benefits like the flexibility of multi-location access, choice of under construction to ready-to-move premium properties with additional synergy streams from value-generating services and eco-system.

Abhishek Pandey, Vice President-Customer Engagement & Distribution, Viridian RED said, "The businesses have transformed drastically over the years which leads to the constant evolvement in occupiers' landscape. COVID has disrupted the businesses and the style of working. Recognizing this disruption as new normal, we have introduced Co.Lab, a future-ready workspace concept for next-gen office occupiers. Co.LAB's focus markets lie along the DMIC & ADKIC corridors and it is likely to play a vital role in nurturing startups, small businesses as well as serving the needs of established corporates in these locations."

He further added, "At present, Co.Lab comes in World Trade Center CBD Noida and Plaza at 106, Gurugram which are NCR's prominent and premium business destinations. We are planning to launch it in other key emerging markets in the future."

By being a part of Co.Lab, the businesses would get the access to be plugged into a global venture capital pool through V@C. This is likely to give increased visibility to the brands amongst the recognized business leaders. To nurture the start-ups with the right approach in the right direction, V@C extends the much-needed support through various advantages like professional guidance, networking events, access to investment, alumni support, equity-free acceleration, and others.

The exclusive global alliance of Red.Net brings added advantages for the investors and occupiers in leveraging the WTCA network across 300 cities in 90 countries. It opens a plethora of opportunities for businesses to connect with the global network and foster relationships.

Co.Lab has a lot to offer across locations ranging from large format floor spaces to private workspaces, office suites, meeting spaces like conference room, lounge area, event area to break-out areas like activity zone and cafeteria. Besides, the enabling services like virtual office facilities, access to investors, 24/7 access to all spaces, documentation service, and others offered at Co.Lab are designed as per the occupiers' need which makes it a great deal.

