PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3: VMS TMT Limited (BSE: 544521 | NSE: VMSTMT), a fully integrated steel manufacturer engaged in TMT Bars and Billets, announced its Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered a strong performance in Q4 FY26, supported by improved plant utilization, stable demand across retail and institutional segments, and continued benefits from its integrated manufacturing operations. For FY26, performance was driven by operating efficiencies, cost optimization, and a healthy demand environment across infrastructure and housing sectors. Key Financial Highlights - Total Income: ₹24,135.49 lakh in Q4 FY26; ₹84,019.95 lakh for FY26. - EBITDA: ₹1,194.31 lakh in Q4 FY26; ₹6,231.85 lakh for FY26.

- Net Profit: ₹228.99 lakh in Q4 FY26; ₹2,103.36 lakh for FY26. - The company reported FY26 revenue of ₹840.20 crore, with EBITDA of ₹62.32 crore and net profit of ₹21.03 crore. - For the quarter ended FY26, the company posted revenue of ₹241.35 crore, EBITDA of ₹11.94 crore, and net profit of ₹2.29 crore. Business Highlights - FY26 - Backward integration strengthened: Successfully commissioned billet manufacturing (CCM plant), enabling in-house raw material sourcing, improved cost efficiencies, and better margin stability. - Integrated manufacturing platform: Continued focus on integrated operations across billet manufacturing, TMT rolling, and distribution, supporting operational efficiency and steady volume growth.

- Strong retail-led distribution network: Expanded market presence through 227+ dealers and 3 distributors across Gujarat under the Kamdhenu brand. - Healthy order momentum: Secured 10,000+ MT orders valued at approximately ₹46 Cr during the festive season, reflecting strong market demand. - Focus on renewable energy & cost optimization: Progressed on the development of a 15 MW captive solar power plant aimed at reducing energy costs and improving long-term operational efficiency. - Operational efficiency initiatives: Continued process optimization through automated rolling mills and PLC-based systems to improve productivity and manufacturing efficiency. - Growth driven by infrastructure demand: Continued to benefit from stable demand across infrastructure and housing sectors, supported by higher utilization of existing capacities and expansion of dealer reach.

Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Varun Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, VMS TMT Limited, said: "Q4 FY26 capped a strong year for VMS TMT, with consistent growth driven by improved operational efficiencies and stable demand across our core markets. Our focus on integration, cost optimization, and strengthening our distribution network has supported both revenue growth and margin expansion. Over FY26, we have further strengthened our manufacturing capabilities, optimized our cost structure, and enhanced our market presence. With a healthy demand outlook, ongoing infrastructure push, and benefits from our captive solar project, we remain confident of sustaining growth and improving profitability going forward."

About VMS TMT Limited VMS TMT Limited is a fully integrated manufacturer of TMT bars and billets, operating a modern automated facility in Gujarat. The Company markets its products under the Kamdhenu brand and serves a strong dealer network across the region, supported by integrated manufacturing and efficient operations. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact Corporate Communication Advisor: For further information, please contact: Ms. Pooja Gandhi EquiBridgex Advisors Private Limited Email: info@equibridgex.com Website: www.equibridgex.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)