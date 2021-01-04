Wardwizard Group expands it's presence in Eastern India

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/PRSpot): Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Ltd announced its expansion in eastern part of the nation. With their brands Joy E bikes and Vyom Innovations already making strides in the Western part by offering a wide plethora of 8 models ranging from cycles to high performing e-bikes, the expansion was an organic step.

The company will cater to the growing consumer demand to the states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam for eco-friendly bikes and intelligent home appliances.

In November 2020, Joy E-Bike was honoured as one of the best brands of the year 2020 in the electronic bike segment by the Economic Times. This was majorly due to the brand's extensive rise in popularity and the rapidly growing number of joyful customers who are extremely happy with their e-bikes.

On the other hand, Yatin Gupte (MD and CEO) has been recognized as Asia's Most Promising CEO at the Asian Business Conclave 2020, by Economic Times. In addition to bagging the coveted title of "India's Game Changer" by Forbes magazine. The company plans to save the common man's expenses on daily fuel and contributing their bit for environment preservation by reducing both air and noise pollution.

"With the good amount of market share and good customer feedback in western India, we hope to have a good start and flourish ourselves in eastern region as well. We have already laid out a vision of empowering 3500 plus entrepreneurs in 2021-2022, expansion to Eastern parts of India is just a beginning. We are now all set and excited to expand our two brands Joy-E bike and Vyom innovations in the regions of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. We believe it will be a huge market for our products," said Yatin Gupte (MD and & CEO), commenting on the development.

The launch is scheduled for 4 high speed bikes on January 28, 2021.

Wardwizard is an innovation-driven company which is India's First BSE listed EV manufacturing company. With a philosophy to provide clean and greener alternatives to our current ways of life, the two-star products, Joy E-Bikes and Vyom Innovations were formed. Through Joy E-Bikes, the company has been providing a greener alternative to traditional fuel-driven bikes.

On the other hand, through Vyom Innovations, the focus is to provide consumers with lesser power consuming home appliances that are also centered towards the betterment of their health.

Being present in 25 plus major cities and expanding day-by-day, Wardwizard Group is the only Electric vehicle manufacturing company in India with 10 plus vehicle models. They are also coming up with 4 new electric vehicles in our new high-performance segment.

Under Make In India initiative, their new OEM plant will help new budding electric vehicle brands to get the units manufactured and assembled locally lowering the major costs involved.

