We Communications bolsters International Leadership Team

London [UK], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): WE Communications (WE), a global independent integrated communications agency, today announced new international leadership appointments that showcase the agency's commitment to global expansion and future growth. Nitin Mantri has been promoted to Regional Executive Managing Director, APAC, along with maintaining his current responsibilities as Group CEO of Avian WE, and Ruth Allchurch to Regional Executive Managing Director, EMEA.

Through these newly created roles, Mantri and Allchurch will be responsible for strengthening WE's APAC and EMEA operations, including oversight of client retention and business development, nurturing the teams of talent, and playing cross-agency roles in driving strategic growth initiatives like the development of new client services and capabilities. Mantri and Allchurch will continue to report to President of International and Global Chief Operating Officer Kass Sells, who will maintain oversight of WE's eight international markets and its affiliate network.

"Our sector and services growth, expanded client partnerships, and acquisitions in these international markets have created an exciting inflection point for our business," said Melissa Waggener Zorkin, Global CEO of WE Communications. "We are well positioned to make strategic changes to our broader international leadership team that will enable us to build our blueprint for future growth."

"I'm proud of how each of these leaders has evolved at WE, developing their teams, building successful relationships with clients, all with an eye toward the future," said Sells. "I look forward to this next chapter, where together we can deliver even more exciting, creative, groundbreaking work in an ever-changing world, regardless of geography or borders - all with people at the center."

As Regional Executive Managing Director, APAC, Mantri will maintain his AvianWE Group CEO title and expand his leadership over AvianWE and Chase India to include WE company WATATAWA, as well as the markets of Singapore and Australia. Current managing directors will remain in place and report into Mantri, while China market operations stays under the leadership of WE Red Bridge CEO Nicky Wang.

"With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, Nitin has demonstrated his ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth," said Sells. "He is a leader in the industry and at WE, with a proven track record of delivering positive business impact for clients and his teams."

As Regional Executive Managing Director, EMEA, Allchurch will assume regional leadership, which will include Germany and Africa, extending her current remit over WE's UK operations. Current managing directors will remain in place and partner closely with Allchurch. Allchurch was also an integral part of WE's recent acquisition of Hopscotch Consulting, which she will continue to manage.

"With Ruth at the helm, our UK business has experienced significant year-over-year growth," said Sells. "In tandem, she has created a culture that has led to our highest retention rate and employee engagement scores on record. She is a leader of action, who will extend her knowledge to EMEA as we continue to build our teams and centers of excellence in Germany and Africa."

In addition to partnering with local market managing directors, both Mantri and Allchurch will collaborate closely with Rebecca Wilson, executive vice president, International. Wilson was recently promoted to this role to lead initiatives focused on the advancement of WE's core technology, health and consumer sectors, its integrated communications expertise, as well as expansion of its corporate reputation and brand purpose service, partner network, Brands in Motion and other agency intellectual properties.

"This is an exciting time for WE," said Sells. "These moves enable us to stay ahead of where our business is going and what our clients need today and into the future: best-in-class solutions that drive positive impact."

WE is one of the largest independent communications and integrated marketing agencies in the world. We're all about people - both our clients and employees - and we believe in the power of communications to move audiences to positive action. Female-founded, female-led, and fiercely independent, WE has spent more than three decades helping world-class brands tell technology-led transformation stories that shift perceptions and change behavior.

Our global reach includes offices in 21 cities, partner networks that expand our footprint and client capabilities, and a team of more than 1,500 media and content strategists, creatives and data scientists across our technology, health, and consumer sectors. Our work with global brands like Microsoft, Intel, McDonald's, and Volvo has been recognized by Cannes Lions, PRovoke SABRE Awards and PRWeek Awards, just to name a few.

